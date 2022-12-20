Click to Skip Ad
Today's deals: $89 AirPods, Apple gift cards, Peloton Bike, $174 Roomba, $299 Pixel 6a, more

Published Dec 20th, 2022 9:11AM EST
Online retailers are pulling out all the stops now that Christmas is less than a week away. So many Black Friday deals are back, as you can see in our roundup of crazy Black Friday deals that Amazon forgot to end. And now, there are also tons of new deals available this week.

This big roundup is packed full of our favorite deals you can get today.

🎅🎄 Visit BGR’s Christmas 2022 gift guide with 100+ gift ideas! 🎄🎅

Now, it’s time to check out all of today’s best bargains!

Today’s Top Deals

First off, Amazon is running a huge promotion called 15 Days Of Gift Card Deals. With this promo, you’ll score Amazon credit or discounts on tons of popular gift cards from Apple, Grubhub, Taco Bell, Domino’s, Fandango, Instacart, Chili’s, and more. And if you send the gift cards or digital eGift cards to yourself, you’ll basically get the bonus credit for free! See all the different deals right here.

Next up, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 145,000 5-star reviews are on sale for just $17.50 each. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen since Black Friday. And Esicoo smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are down to just $3.27 each when you buy a 4-pack.

Apple’s white-hot AirPods are on sale for only $89.99 today and AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $199.99. Those are both all-time low prices.

There’s a big sale today on Peloton products, so be sure to check out all those deals. You’ll save $200 on the Peloton Bike, and there are also dozens of Peloton accessories on sale.

There are also some crazy Roomba deals available today, with prices starting at $174 for the Roomba 692 robot vacuum. That’s a huge 42% discount! The Roomba i3+ EVO is down to $399 instead of $600, and the Roomba j7+ with AI is $599 instead of $800.

Plus, one of the hottest sales today gets you a free LED smart bulb when you buy an Echo Dot 3 for $14.99 or an Echo Dot 5 for $27.99. That’s crazy!

Other top deals today include deep discounts on Google Pixel phones & earbuds (Pixel 6a is back down to $299!), $50 off the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch Ultra, the Oontz Angle 3 waterproof Bluetooth speaker with 136,000 5-star reviews for only $22.49, and more.

ONE DAY ONLY: Finally, we found some terrific deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on BlissLights galaxy star projectors, Funko Pop! toys, glowing soccer balls, watches, and Target’s best daily deals.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg! Check out more of today’s top deals below.

