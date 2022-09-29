AirPods Pro 2 price: Only one store in the US has a discount

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Apple just released brand new AirPods Pro 2 and they’re already the most desirable headphones on the planet. You can believe they’ll be a very popular item during big sales like the upcoming Amazon Prime Early Access Sale and Black Friday. But Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 price is quite high at $249. That means people will really be on the lookout for deals in the coming months.

If you’re hoping to pick up AirPods Pro 2 with a price discount, you definitely need to keep an eye on our AirPods deals guide. For the time being, however, there’s only one store on the entire internet that’s offering the first-ever discount on Apple’s brand new noise cancelling earphones.

If you check most of the popular retailers, you’ll find them listed at their normal price of $249. Apple’s own store lists the AirPods Pro 2 price at $249, of course. After all, Apple never offers any discounts.

Some retailers actually charge a price that’s even more than MSRP, if you can believe it. Purchase a pair of AirPods Pro 2 from Best Buy, and you’ll spend an extra dollar since they’re listed at $249.99. The same is true if you buy them from Target.

But there’s one store that already has AirPods Pro 2 on sale, and you can probably guess which one.

That’s right, AirPods Pro 2 are already on sale over at Amazon.

Now, before you get too excited, you should know that it’s not a huge discount. You’ll only save $9. But considering the high price of AirPods Pro 2, every penny counts. That’s especially true as we approach the holidays.

Are you wondering what’s new in AirPods Pro 2 vs. AirPods Pro 1st-Generation? Here are the key changes:

Apple H2 chip

2x better active noise cancelling technology

New low-distortion drivers and custom amplifier

Volume control on stems

New wireless charging case with Find My integration and a speaker

Apple Watch charger support

If that seems like a worthwhile upgrade, pick up a pair of AirPods Pro 2 while they’re on sale on Amazon.

Or, if you think original AirPods Pro are good enough, you can save A LOT more money. Instead of paying full retail ($249) or Amazon’s discounted price for AirPods Pro 2 ($239.98), you can get the original AirPods Pro right now for just $179.98!

Be sure to check out our guides on the best Apple deals and the best Apple Watch deals for more discounts on Apple products. And for AirPods sales specifically, you can visit our AirPods deals guide which is updated constantly.

