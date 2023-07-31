Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: $7.50 smart bulbs, $99 Bose speaker, $100 robot vacuum, Kasa smart home sale, more

By
Published Jul 31st, 2023 9:58AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Monday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

Monday’s top tech deals include several best-sellers that are down to the lowest prices of the summer. Kasa LED smart bulbs are only $7.50 each, and other Kasa smart home products are also on sale. Bose speaker deals start at $99, and a popular AIRROBO robot vacuum is on sale for just $99.99. On top of that, you can save up to $1,000 with Samsung’s new preorder deals on the Galaxy Z Fold5, Z Flip5, and more.

Here, we’ll share all of our favorite daily deals on Monday, July 31.

Today’s best tech deals

Featured deals: BLUETTI Summer 2023 sale

Check out more of today’s top deals right here:

Maren Estrada

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

