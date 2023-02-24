Today’s deals: $60 HP Chromebook, $36 foldable camera drone, $25 Fire TV Stick 4K, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Friday’s top deals include some of the best sales we’ve seen so far in 2023. For example, you can get a renewed HP 11.6-inch Chromebook on sale for just $59.99 instead of $250. The popular $70 Holyton HT25 foldable 1080p camera drone is down to $35.99. There’s also a hidden Amazon deal that drops the Fire TV Stick 4K to just $24.99, matching the all-time lowest price. Plus, the powerful Roborock S7 robot vacuum and mop has a big $220 discount today.

In this roundup, we’ll share all of our favorite daily deals on Friday, February 24.

Today’s top tech deals

ONE DAY ONLY: We also found some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on Ninja blenders, cordless stick vacuums, mesh-back office chairs, and Target’s best daily deals.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Check out more of today’s top deals below.

Mini Drone for Kids with Camera, Holyton HT25 1080P HD Photo, Foldable Toy Drone Gifts for Begi… $69.99 $35.99 Save up to 49% Available on Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV $24.99 with code UP4K23 Available on Amazon

HP Chromebook 11.6 - Intel Celeron 1.1 GHz, 4GB RMA, 16GB Storage, Chrome OS - 3NU57UT#ABA (Ren… $70.00 $59.99 Save up to 14% Available on Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24… $159.00 $99.00 Save up to 38% Available on Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation) $249.00 $194.99 Save up to 22% Available on Amazon

Apple 2021 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver $329.00 $269.00 Save up to 18% Available on Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Ada… $249.00 $229.00 Save up to 8% Available on Amazon

Lenovo 2022 Newest Ideapad 3 Laptop, 15.6" HD Touchscreen, 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 Proces… $959.00 $377.00 Save up to 61% Available on Amazon

KMC Smart Plug Mini 4-Pack, Wi-Fi Outlets for Smart Home, Remote Control Lights and Devices fro… $29.99 $19.99 ($5 each) Save up to 33% Available on Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… $299.99 $189.00 Save up to 37% Available on Amazon

Apple 2022 MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 chip: 13-inch Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB ​​​​​​​SSD ​… $1,299.99 Available on Amazon

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro (14-inch, M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SS… $2,499.00 $2,099.00 Save up to 16% Available on Amazon

Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Spend $40, Get $8 Available on Amazon

Buy A Fire TV, Get An Echo Dot for Free with Code FREEDOT22 Free Echo Dot Use Coupon Code FREEDOT22

FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Add $100, Get $10 Free Available on Amazon