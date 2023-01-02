Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: $4 smart plugs, $15 Echo Dot, $299 iPad, Beats earbuds, SSD sale, more

Published Jan 2nd, 2023 9:43AM EST
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Happy New Year, everyone! 2023 is finally here and we have some great news: there are tons of terrific daily deals to be found right now. All the top retailers are running sales right now, including Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, Target, and more. Here, we’ll show you some of the best bargains out there right now on popular products.

BGR’s team of shopping experts has put together this helpful guide to finding all of today’s top deals.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Smart spea…
Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Smart spea… $14.99 See Pricing
Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home…
Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home… Only $3.89 each See Pricing
Buy A Fire TV, Get An Echo Dot for Free with…
Buy A Fire TV, Get An Echo Dot for Free with… Click For Details See Pricing
Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch w…
Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch w… $369.00 See Pricing

Now, it’s time to check out all of today’s best bargains!

Today’s Top Deals

Amazon is still running a deal from the holidays that gets you a free Echo Dot when you buy a qualifying Fire TV. But if you don’t need a new television, the Echo Dot 3 is on sale for $14.99 on its own or $0.99 with a month of Amazon Music Unlimited. That’s the lowest price ever!

There are also still a couple of leftover deals from the holidays that get you free bonus credit from Amazon. Check them out in our guide on the best Amazon gift card deals.

Apple fans will be happy to learn that the Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale with prices starting at just $369. You can also pick up the 10.2-inch iPad for only $299, matching the discounts we saw last year during Black Friday. Also, AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $229, entry-level AirPods are down to $114.99, and AirPods Max are $80 off.

Other top deals today include:

ONE DAY ONLY: Finally, we found some terrific deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on Beats Bluetooth earbuds, Sabrent USB hubs, Crucial SSD drives, and Target’s best daily deals.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg! Check out more of today’s top deals below.

Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) Only $3.89 Each! Available on Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal $39.99 $14.99 Save up to 63% Available on Amazon 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver $329.00 $299.00 Save up to 9% Available on Amazon Buy A Fire TV, Get An Echo Dot for Free with Code FREEDOT22 Buy A Fire TV, Get An Echo Dot for Free with Code FREEDOT22 Click For Details Available on Amazon 2021 Apple TV 4K with 32GB Storage (2nd Generation) 2021 Apple TV 4K with 32GB Storage (2nd Generation) $179.00 $104.99 Save up to 41% Available on Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Ada… Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Ada… $249.00 $229.00 Save up to 8% Available on Amazon Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Headphones with Auto Noise Canceling… Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Headphones with Auto Noise Canceling… $399.99 $349.99 Save up to 13% Available on Amazon Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD… Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD… $1,499.00 $1,299.99 Save up to 13% Available on Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) and 6 months Amazon Music Unlimited FREE w/ auto-renewal | Wireless Chargin… Echo Buds (2nd Gen) and 6 months Amazon Music Unlimited FREE w/ auto-renewal | Wireless Chargin… $89.99 Available on Amazon myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth - S… myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth - S… $29.98 $23.99 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Spend $40, Get $8 Available on Amazon LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Wet Mop All in One Tower, Extra Removable… LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Wet Mop All in One Tower, Extra Removable… $999.99 $852.26 Save up to 15% Available on Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $0.99 and 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.99 with Auto-renewal Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $0.99 and 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.99 with Auto-renewal $9.98 Available on Amazon FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Add $100, Get $10 Free Available on Amazon Tuff + Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Tuff + Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested $15.99 Available on Amazon
