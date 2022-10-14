Apple Watch Series 8 is down to the best price ever on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch is now on sale with its deepest discount yet. The new Apple Watch Series 8 price has been dropped to as low as $349 on Amazon. As you can see in our roundup of the best Apple Watch deals online, this is the best bargain yet for this sleek new Apple Watch model.

Head over to Apple’s site and you’ll see that the Apple Watch Series 8 starts at $399. Considering how much better it is than any other smartwatch out there, that’s already an incredible value. But if you go to Amazon right now instead, you’ll find that the Apple Watch Series 8 price just fell to $349 for the 41mm model in multiple different colorways.

The midnight Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) costs $349 instead of $399. Also, the silver/white model is on sale at the same low price. Or, if you want the larger Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm), it’s on sale with prices starting at just $379 instead of $429.

Plus, if you want a GPS + Cellular model, you can save up to $40 depending on which case and band combo you want.

Those aren’t just the lowest prices of the month, as a matter of fact. These are the lowest prices ever for the Apple Watch Series 8.

That means there has never been a better time to pick up the newest Apple Watch!

Apple Watch Series 8 at the lowest price ever

Have you been considering an Apple Watch for yourself? Well, Amazon is running a surprising deal on Apple’s latest Watch model. And that includes a huge $50 discount off the most popular SKU among our readers. Believe it or not, that means you can actually pick up an Apple Watch at the lowest price ever!

It should be no surprise that the Apple Watch Series 8 is one of the most popular tech gifts ahead of the holidays this year. The newest Apple Watch takes everything people love about Apple’s smartwatch and makes it even better.

The new display on the Series 8 is 20% larger than Apple’s older displays. On top of that, the Apple Watch now includes built-in pulse oximeter and body temperature senors. Those are great additions to Apple’s popular wearables.

Image source: Jonathan Geller for BGR

Amazon is the only site right now that’s offering discounts on so best-selling Apple Watch Series 8 SKUs. Now, several additional discounts have been increased, so we have new all-time low prices.

The bad news is that several options have already sold out. That means you’ll need to hurry if you’re hoping to get in on the action.

There are plenty of Apple products on sale right now on Amazon, too. AirPods Pro are down to the lowest price ever at just $169.99. You’ll find great prices on AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 3, and AirPods 2.

Everyone knows that as an iPhone user, you also need an Apple Watch and AirPods. Now, you can save big on all of Apple’s must-have accessories.

The Apple Watch Series 8 price discounts are definitely the most noteworthy deals right now, though. You’ll find discounts of up to $50 on the GPS model and $40 on the cellular model.

There’s no way this deal will be around for very long, so hurry up, or you’ll miss out.

Apple Watch Series 8 key details

Here are some key takeaways to keep in mind if you plan to take advantage of the Apple Watch Series 8 price discounts:

Apple Watch Series 8 is Apple’s newest and fastest Apple Watch model ever

The new Always-on Retina display is nearly 20% larger than Apple’s older watch models and the SE

Make or receive phone calls and texts right on your wrist, even with the GPS model that doesn’t have cellular

All-new sensors and an updated app let you measure your blood oxygen level and monitor your body temperature

The Series 8 is IP6X-certified dust-resistant and WR50 water resistance

ECG app and special sensors can check your heart rhythm in addition to taking your pulse

Apple’s new always-on Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors

The upgraded chipset makes the Apple Watch Series 8 up to 20% faster than its predecessor

Includes support for 5GHz Wi-Fi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip

Apple Watch tracks your daily activity and syncs with the Fitness app on your iPhone

You can also track workouts including running, walking, cycling, yoga, swimming, and even dance

Water resistance lets you swim or even shower without taking off your Apple Watch

Sync your favorite music, podcasts, and audiobooks to listen without your phone

