Today’s deals: $30 Echo Show 5, free Amazon Music streaming deal, $289 Apple Watch S7, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Is Prime Day back again? You might think that’s the case once you see all the amazing deals out there on Monday, August 15. And BGR’s team of deals experts is here to show you all the best ones.
Highlights today include AirPods Pro for just $179.99, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 105,000 5-star Amazon reviews for just $13.50 each, the $85 Echo Show 5 for just $29.99 with coupon code SHOWBED30, 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for FREE when with discounted Echo Buds, the Apple Watch Series 7 for only $289.99, and more.
Plus, B&H is running two exclusive deals on super-popular new XGIMI portable home theater projectors! Just be warned that these prices are only good through August 18.
- XGIMI Halo+ FHD portable projector: $749 (reg. $849)
- XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K projector: $1,615 (reg. $1,900)
And last but not least, Samsung’s new phones and wearables are now available to preorder!
Samsung Preorder Deals
- Galaxy Z Flip 4: $200 Samsung credit
- Galaxy Z Fold 4: $200 Samsung credit
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro: $50 Samsung credit
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: $30 Samsung credit
Today’s Best Deals
- ONE DAY ONLY: Save big on Amoretu women’s tops, Hallmark cards, and The Ridge wallets & keychains
- 🎉 Surprise Amazon deals 🎉
- Echo Show 5: $29.99 with coupon code SHOWBED30 (reg. $85)
- Echo Auto: $19.99 (reg. $50)
- Echo Buds w/ 6 months of FREE Amazon Music Unlimited: $99.99 (reg. $174)
- 🎆 Amazon best-sellers 🎆
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows (105,000 5-star ratings): $13.50 each (reg. $25 each)
- Danjor 1800 thread count bed sheets (94,000 5-star reviews): $21.99 (reg. $40)
- Dots for Spots acne pimple patches (they actually work!): $14.99 (20% off 2 packs, 30% off 3 packs)
- Katchy indoor fly and mosquito trap (48,000 4/5-star reviews): $34.99 (reg. $45)
- KIZEN digital meat thermometer (47,000+ 5-star reviews): $12.99 (Prime only, reg. $25)
- THISWORX handheld car vacuum: $33.99 (reg. $40)
- DeskCycle 2 under-desk pedal exerciser: $159 (reg. $210)
- VEVA air humidifier w/ cool mist: $49.99 (reg. $60)
- 🍎 Best Apple deals 🍎
- Apple AirPods Pro: $179.99 (reg. $249)
- AirPods 2: $99.99 (reg. $129)
- AirPods 3: $139.99 (reg. $179)
- Beats headphones: Deals start at $49.95
- Apple Watch Series 7: $289.99 (reg. $399)
- Apple TV 4K: $119.99 (reg. $179)
- 10.2-inch iPad: $309 (reg. $329)
- Apple Watch SE: $229.99 (reg. $279)
- Apple Watch Series 3: $179 (reg. $229)
- AirTag 1-pack: $27.50 (reg. $29)
- MacBook Air: $899 (reg. $999)
- M1 MacBook Pro (14-inch): Up to $300 off
- 🐶 Top deals for pet owners 🐱
- Angry Orange pet odor eliminator spray (59,000 5-star reviews): $37.99 (reg. $45)
- Chom Chom roller pet hair remover (89,000 5-star reviews): $28.95 (reg. $30)
- HERTZKO Self-Cleaning Hair Brush for Dogs & Cats (50,000 5-star ratings): $15.49 (reg. $30)
More Deep Discounts
- Don’t miss Target’s best deals of the day, including 30% off men’s & women’s clothing
- 📺 Today’s best TV deals 📺
- LG C1 OLED TVs are back down to Prime Day prices!
- Save $700 on the massive Samsung 85-inch QN85B 4K TV
- Smart TV deals start at just $99.99 (Insignia 24-inch smart TV) in this Amazon smart TV sale
- 📽️ Home theater projector deals 📽️
- Anker Nebula Cosmos: $649.99 (reg. $800)
- Anker Nebula Cosmos portable laser projector: $1,399.99 (reg. $1,700)
- XGIMI Halo+ FHD portable projector: $749 (reg. $849)
- XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K projector: $1,615 (reg. $1,900)
- Epson EF-100 smart streaming laser projector: $799.99 (reg. $1,000)
- Optoma CinemaX P2 ultra short throw laser projector: $2,299 (reg. $3,299)
- 💡Smart home deals 🔌
- Esicoo smart plug 4-pack (#1 best-seller): $4.69 each (reg. $6.50)
- Nest Thermostat: $88.94 (reg. $130)
- Philips Hue & Echo Dot bundle: $99.99 (reg. $175)
- TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs: $6.25 each (reg. $7.50)
- 💻 Laptop deals 💻
- Lenovo 14e Chromebook: $149.99 (reg. $300)
- Samsung Chromebook 4: $119.99 (reg. $230)
- Acer Aspire 5 Windows 11 laptop: $339.99 (reg. $400)
- HP 15.6″ Windows 11 laptop: $504 (reg. $660)
- Cloud Massage shiatsu foot massager machine: $259.99 (reg. $310)
- alli weight loss diet pills: 25% off with Subscribe & Save (cancel anytime)
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Queen air mattress with 30,000 5-star ratings has a massive $75 discount today
- The top-selling THISWORX handheld car vacuum has a great discount today
- Drive Auto’s best-selling trunk organizer is also on sale with a deep discount
- The ThermoPro wireless meat thermometer that helps you cook perfect steaks every time is on sale for $34.99 instead of $50
- Every kitchen needs this awesome magnetic dry erase board for refrigerators — get one today for just $12.49!
- Give your aching feet a break with 30% off Amazon’s best-selling comfort mat
Our Favorite Deals
- OOPS! Amazon forgot to end these 25 popular Prime Day deals
- Don’t miss these 10 secret Amazon deals only Prime members can unlock
- FREE MONEY: Amazon gift card deals 2022 — learn how to get more than $50 for free!
- Best sales of the day: See all the latest sales in the BGR Deals hub
Sales Events at Top Retailers
- Walmart has a huge sale with “sizzling summer savings”
- Best Buy’s daily deals have deep discounts during the retailer’s big back to school sale
- Bed Bath & Beyond is running a big sales event you need to shop
- Anker store is offering great deals on some of the brand’s best-selling chargers and accessories
That’s just a tiny taste of the amazing sales we found.
Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!
Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the link above if you want to see all the hottest offers we have found for our readers.Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$26.99 You Save:$23.00 (46%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Cancelling, Transpa… List Price:$249.00 Price:$179.99 You Save:$69.01 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$49.99 Price:$21.99 You Save:$28.00 (56%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Price:Add $100, Get $10 Free Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Katchy Indoor Insect Trap - Catcher & Killer for Mosquito, Gnat, Moth, Fruit Flies - Non-Zapper… List Price:$44.99 Price:$34.99 You Save:$10.00 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Magnetic Dry Erase Whiteboard Sheet for Kitchen Fridge with Stain Resistant Technology, 12x8" -… List Price:$14.81 Price:$12.49 You Save:$2.32 (16%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Brilliant Evolution Wireless Ultra Thin LED Light Bar 1 Pack | Battery Operated Lights | Kitche… List Price:$17.99 Price:$13.98 You Save:$4.01 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission VEVA Air Humidifier - Cool Mist Humidifiers for Bedroom, Baby Nursery, Living Room, Home - Wate… List Price:$59.99 Price:$49.99 You Save:$10.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Ultrean Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart (4 Liter) Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven Oilless Cooker with LCD Dig… List Price:$95.99 Price:$64.99 You Save:$31.00 (32%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home & IFTTT, No Hub… List Price:$29.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$5.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, Bluetooth, Over-Ear Wireless Headphones with Built-In Mic… List Price:$379.00 Price:$299.00 You Save:$80.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Go here to see this month’s best deals online!
Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR's expert editors and team.
Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.