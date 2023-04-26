Today’s deals: $30 battle drones, $162 AirPods Pro, Govee smart lights, $39 Ring Doorbell, more

Wednesday’s top tech deals have a few surprises that our readers are going to love. First and foremost, Renewed Premium AirPods Pro are down to just $162, which is the best price we’ve seen. Govee smart lights are on sale for one day only, and the Ring Video Doorbell Wired is $38.99 right now. Plus, you can get best-selling WiFi smart plugs on sale for $3 each, and the ultra-powerful Dreametech L10s Ultra robot vacuum and mop is 50% off.
Today’s top tech deals
- 🚨 BLUETTI mega-sale!
- BLUETTI’s site has discounts of up to $1,600 on top-of-the-line backup home batteries
- The BLUETTI Expandable Power Station AC300 + B300 battery module bundle with 12,288Wh of power is $400 off. This model can power your entire house for days!
- Also, the BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station is down to $239, and the BLUETTI AC200MAX has a $300 discount
- Aoycocr X5P smart plugs with 16,000 5-star reviews are just $3 each with the promo code 609FSZ8X
- Renewed Premium AirPods Pro are down to $162 — they’re guaranteed to offer a like-new experience, and they have a full one-year guarantee
- Other deals on AirPods models start at $99, and AirPods Pro 2 are $229
- Our guide on the best AirPods deals has more info
- There’s a massive 50% discount on the Dreametech L10s Ultra robot vacuum and mop that washes and even dries itself
- The Google Nest WiFi mesh wireless system is on sale for $99 instead of $269, which is a new all-time low price
- Get a 2-pack of Potensic A21 mini battle drones for only $29.99 using the promo code SALE2A21 — this deal ends on 4/30
- Govee smart lights are on sale for one day only, including the awesome Govee RGBIC smart floor lamp
- Amazon’s Ring Video Doorbell Wired is on sale for $38.99, or $63.99 bundled with a Ring Chime
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max is down to a new all-time low price of $24.99 (promo code UP4KMAX)
- Other Fire TV Stick models are also on sale with prices starting at $19.99
- 4-packs of Apple AirTag Bluetooth trackers are on sale for $89.99 instead of $99
- Apple’s M2 MacBook Air has a nice big $150 discount
- You can also get the newer M2 Mac mini for $529 instead of $599
- This big Apple Watch Series 7 sale has discounts of up to $350 off brand-new Apple smartwatches
- Visit our guide on the best Apple Watch deals for more deep discounts
Bonus Deals
- How to get up to $45 in Amazon credit:
- Get a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from top brands including Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, and more
- Get $15 when you spend $60+ on protein bars & protein powders
- Get $15 when you spend $60+ on energy drinks
- Find more deals like these in BGR’s guide on Amazon gift card deals
ONE DAY ONLY: Don’t miss these one-day sales on the awesome Govee smart lights, Egyptian cotton bedding, Bryco Goods packing paper, and Target’s best daily deals.
