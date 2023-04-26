Smart plugs with 16,000 5-star ratings are $3 each today

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Smart plugs are one of the cornerstones of any smart home setup. And right now, popular Aoycocr X5P smart plugs are on sale at the lowest price ever, thanks to a terrific deal on Amazon. These best-in-class smart plugs have nearly 16,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, plus another 3,000 4-star ratings. That makes the X5P one of the best-reviewed smart plugs in its class.

Regularly priced at $34 for a 4-pack, Aoycocr X5P smart plugs retail for $8.50 each. That’s more than fair when you consider the fact that similar models from other brands can cost $25 or more. Right now, however, there’s a special deal on Amazon.

Just use the coupon code 609FSZ8X at checkout, and you can get Aoycocr X5P smart plugs for just $3 each! Or, you can follow this link and Amazon will automatically apply the coupon.

Why are smart plugs such an integral part of any smart home setup? The answer is pretty simple.

Smart plugs like the Aoycocr X5P smart plugs in this deal provide a link between your “dumb” devices and your smart home platform. Gadgets like the MyQ smart garage door opener that’s on sale right now play a similar role.

With smart plugs, you can add smarts to devices like lamps, fans, coffee makers, and so on. One of my favorite types of devices to control personally is a space heater. Needless to say, space heaters can be dangerous if left on by accident. Thanks to a smart plug, I don’t have to wonder anymore whether or not I remembered to turn mine off.

With Aoycocr X5P smart plugs, you have tons of options when it comes to controlling your dumb gadgets. You can of course use a free smartphone app on your iPhone or Android device, or you can configure timers to control things automatically.

On top of that, these popular smart plugs support Alexa and Google Assistant. That means you can control devices with simple voice commands and you don’t even have to touch your phone. The only real downside with this model is that it doesn’t directly support big smart home platforms like SmartThings and Matter. But you can still easily integrate with any platform using IFTTT.

Low-cost smart plugs are all pretty similar, so it says something that this brand managed to rack up nearly 15,000 5-star ratings and another 3,000 4-star ratings. Of course, the fact that they cost so much less than similar products from big brands definitely plays a role.

Even at full retail, Aoycocr X5P smart plugs only cost $8.50 each while a gadget like the Amazon Smart Plug retails for $25.

According to Aoycocr, this deal is scheduled to end on Sunday, April 30.