Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
No Caller ID Snapchat Dark Mode ChatGPT app Watch Yellowstone iPhone 13 Pro Max vs iPhone 12 Pro Max Amazon Gift Card Deals Free Streaming Apps Apple Watch deals Lost Snapstreak GPT-5
Home Deals News

Today’s deals: $22 Echo Dot, $30 Ring Video Doorbell, $199 AirPods Pro, HP computer deals, more

Maren Estrada
By
Published Apr 18th, 2023 9:17AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Tuesday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Tuesday’s top tech deals include several best-sellers that are down to all-time low prices. Amazon’s Echo Dot and Ring Video Doorbell Wired are both down to the best prices of 2023 if you get certified refurbished models. You can also save $50 on AirPods Pro 2 or get HP computers with discounts of up to $400. Plus, an M2 Mac mini sale slashes this 2023 Mac to just $499.99.

See all that and more in our roundup of the best deals on Tuesday, April 18.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Those are just a few of the great deals you can expect in today’s roundup. Now, let’s dive into the rest.

Today’s top tech deals

ONE DAY ONLY: Don’t miss these one-day sales on GAP apparel, protein shakes, and Target’s best daily deals.

Check out more of today’s top deals right here:

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Don't Miss: Amazon Prime Day 2023: Everything you need to know in the lead-up to the day

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada
Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals