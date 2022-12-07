Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: $209 Apple Watch, free Echo Dot, Shark vacuum, IHOP gift card, LG OLED TVs, more

Maren Estrada
By
Published Dec 7th, 2022 9:33AM EST
BGR Deals of the Day Tuesday
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

There are still so many Black Friday deals that Amazon forgot to end, despite the fact that Black Friday ended weeks ago. And now, with Christmas and Chanukah right around the corner, there are so many new sales to shop!

Today’s roundup is packed full of our favorite deals you can get right now. You won’t believe how good some of these sales are.

🎅🎄 Visit BGR’s Christmas 2022 gift guide with 100+ gift ideas! 🎄🎅

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Slee…
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Slee… $15 Each See Pricing
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm] Smart Wat…
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm] Smart Wat… $209.99 See Pricing
IHOP Gift Card $50
IHOP Gift Card $50 Spend $39.50, Get $50 See Pricing
Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home…
Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home… $3 Each See Pricing

Now, it’s time to check out more of today’s best bargains!

Today’s Top Deals

First up, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 144,000 5-star reviews are on sale for just $15 each! That’s the lowest price of the year so far. With Christmas coming up soon and house guests undoubtedly on the way, wouldn’t it be nice to give them fresh new pillows?

Another impressive deal gets you an Echo Dot for just $0.99 thanks to a special Amazon deal. You can read all about it in our guide on the best Echo Dot deals. Also, score a free Echo Dot ($40 value) and a free Amazon Smart Plug ($25 value) when you buy a light-up Christmas tree starting at $149.99.

Another way to get a free Echo Dot right now is to pick one up with an eligible Fire TV and use the coupon code FREEDOT22 at checkout. Learn more about that offer in our coverage of the best free stuff you can get from Amazon.

Other top deals today include the Apple Watch SE 2 for an all-time low of $209.99, discounted AirPods Pro 2, $50 off the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch Ultra, best-selling Amysen smart plugs for $3.11 each, LG OLED TVs on sale, and more.

ONE DAY ONLY: Finally, we’ve got a handful of terrific deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include a $50 IHOP gift card for $39.50 (free money!), a massive $300 discount on our favorite Shark robot vacuum, 61% off Just Dance 2023, and Target’s best daily deals.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg! Check out more of today’s top deals below.

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

