Today’s deals: $209 Apple Watch, free Echo Dot, Shark vacuum, IHOP gift card, LG OLED TVs, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

There are still so many Black Friday deals that Amazon forgot to end, despite the fact that Black Friday ended weeks ago. And now, with Christmas and Chanukah right around the corner, there are so many new sales to shop!



Today’s roundup is packed full of our favorite deals you can get right now. You won’t believe how good some of these sales are.

🎅🎄 Visit BGR’s Christmas 2022 gift guide with 100+ gift ideas! 🎄🎅

Now, it’s time to check out more of today’s best bargains!

Today’s Top Deals

First up, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 144,000 5-star reviews are on sale for just $15 each! That’s the lowest price of the year so far. With Christmas coming up soon and house guests undoubtedly on the way, wouldn’t it be nice to give them fresh new pillows?

Another impressive deal gets you an Echo Dot for just $0.99 thanks to a special Amazon deal. You can read all about it in our guide on the best Echo Dot deals. Also, score a free Echo Dot ($40 value) and a free Amazon Smart Plug ($25 value) when you buy a light-up Christmas tree starting at $149.99.

Another way to get a free Echo Dot right now is to pick one up with an eligible Fire TV and use the coupon code FREEDOT22 at checkout. Learn more about that offer in our coverage of the best free stuff you can get from Amazon.

Other top deals today include the Apple Watch SE 2 for an all-time low of $209.99, discounted AirPods Pro 2, $50 off the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch Ultra, best-selling Amysen smart plugs for $3.11 each, LG OLED TVs on sale, and more.

ONE DAY ONLY: Finally, we’ve got a handful of terrific deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include a $50 IHOP gift card for $39.50 (free money!), a massive $300 discount on our favorite Shark robot vacuum, 61% off Just Dance 2023, and Target’s best daily deals.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg! Check out more of today’s top deals below.

IHOP Gift Card $50 $50.00 $39.50 Save up to 21% Available on Amazon

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Soft Allergy Friendl… $48.99 $29.99 Save up to 39% Available on Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Ada… $249.00 $229.00 Save up to 8% Available on Amazon

Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Spend $40, Get $8 Available on Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smart Watch w/Rugged Titanium Case & Orange Alpine Loop… $799.00 $749.00 Save up to 6% Available on Amazon

Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) (C LED White) $12.44 (Only $3.11 Each!) Available on Amazon

Sony Wireless Headphones WH-CH510: Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headset with Mic for Phone-Call, B… Available on Amazon

2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, B… $999.00 $799.99 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon

Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker with Built-in GPS, Stress Management Tools, S… $149.95 $99.95 Save up to 33% Available on Amazon

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth - S… $29.98 $19.98 Save up to 33% Available on Amazon

LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Wet Mop All in One Tower, Extra Removable… $999.99 $852.26 Save up to 15% Available on Amazon

FREE Echo Dot + Amazon Smart Plug with Christmas Tree Purchase $150-$427 Available on Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal $39.99 $14.99 Save up to 63% Available on Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $0.99 and 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.99 with Auto-renewal $9.98 Available on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smart Watch w/ Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight… $479.00 $449.99 Save up to 6% Available on Amazon

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver Available on Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… $274.00 $179.00 Save up to 35% Available on Amazon

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… $15.99 Available on Amazon

Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black $199.00 $159.00 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon

FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Add $100, Get $10 Free Available on Amazon

Tuff + Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested $15.99 Available on Amazon

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!