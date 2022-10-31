Today’s deals: $20 Echo Dot, $20 Fire Stick, $15 Blink Mini, $4 smart plugs, LG OLED TV sale, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

So many early Black Friday 2022 deals popped up this past weekend. And now, even more holiday deals are available thanks to the Alexa birthday sale on Amazon! You’ll find the lowest prices since Fall Prime Day on all the best-selling Amazon devices, including Fire TV Sticks and of course Echo speakers.

On top of that, this roundup includes plenty of great offers at other retailers all around the web. For example, Crutchfield’s weekly sale has some awesome offers among its weekly deals, including big savings on Philips Hue lights and Samsung TVs.

🎅🎄 Don’t miss BGR’s Christmas 2022 gift guide with 100+ gift ideas! 🎄🎅

Featured products in this article:

Today’s Top Deals

Highlights in today’s roundup include Amazon’s Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick Lite for just $19.99 each, the Roomba 694 robot vacuum for just $179, a big laptop sale on Amazon with prices starting at $119.99 (see our guide on the best laptop deals for more), the best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K for $27.99, a massive $500 discount off the stunning LG C2 evo OLED TV, popular Blink Mini smart security cameras for just $15 each when you buy a 2-pack, massive Fitbit discounts, and plenty more.

Also, there are some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on Crest & Oral-B electric toothbrushes & teeth whiteners, self-tanning products, ski jackets & parkas, and Target’s best daily deals.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg — check out more of today’s top deals below.

Fire TV Stick Lite, free and live TV, Alexa Voice Remote Lite, smart home controls, HD streamin… List Price: $29.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $10.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal List Price: $39.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $20.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV List Price: $49.99 Price: $27.99 You Save: $22.00 (44%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) List Price: $54.99 Price: $39.99 You Save: $15.00 (27%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Soft Allergy Friendl… List Price: $46.46 Price: $27.88 You Save: $18.58 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

LG 55-Inch Class OLED evo C2 Series Alexa built-in 4K Smart TV, 120Hz Refresh Rate, AI-Powered… List Price: $1,799.99 Price: $1,296.99 You Save: $503.00 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Hisense PX1 4K UHD Triple-Laser UST Ultra Short Throw Projector, 2000 Lumens, Android TV, HDR10… List Price: $3,299.99 Price: $2,497.97 You Save: $802.02 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price: $49.99 Price: $15.99 You Save: $34.00 (68%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… List Price: $274.00 Price: $179.00 You Save: $95.00 (35%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080p HD video, night vision, motion… List Price: $64.99 Price: $29.99 You Save: $35.00 (54%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) | Smart display with Alexa and 2 MP camera | Charcoal List Price: $84.99 Price: $34.99 You Save: $50.00 (59%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver, Frustration Free Packaging, QP2520… List Price: $34.99 Price: $29.96 You Save: $5.03 (14%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Geek Squad Certified Refurbished AirPods Pro from Best Buy Price: Was $249, Now $139 Buy Now Available from a partner

BGR may receive a commission

2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, B… List Price: $999.00 Price: $899.00 You Save: $100.00 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

ASUS Chromebook C203XA Rugged & Spill Resistant Laptop, 11.6" HD, 180 Degree, MediaTek Quad-Cor… List Price: $249.99 Price: $119.99 You Save: $130.00 (52%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

ASUS VivoBook 14 Laptop Computer, 14" IPS FHD Display, Intel Core i3-1115G4 Processor, 4GB DDR… List Price: $299.99 Price: $269.99 You Save: $30.00 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver List Price: $329.00 Price: $299.00 You Save: $30.00 (9%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Wet Mop All in One Tower, Extra Removable… List Price: $999.00 Price: $851.71 You Save: $147.29 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Price: Add $100, Get $10 Free Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Tuff &amp; Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price: $15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!