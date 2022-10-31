Amazon price mistake: $300 Fitbit Sense 2 drops to $79.95

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Someone at Amazon just made a huge mistake, slashing the price of the Fitbit Sense 2 to just $79.95. That’s a massive 73% discount, and it’s certainly not going to be around for very long.

We’ve let the cat out of the bag, so once the orders start pouring in, Amazon will definitely fix the mistake.

The correct sale price is $199.95, which is already a huge $100 discount. That’s also the price you’ll see listed on two Fitbit Sense 2 colorways: Lunar White and Blue Mist.

But the Fitbit Sense 2 in Shadow Gray is down to $79.95, which is absolutely unheard of. There’s no question that this is a huge mistake!

The good news is that anytime mistakes like this happen at Amazon, the retailer always honors the price.

If you’ve followed BGR Deals over the years, you know that very well. Remember the time hundreds of our readers scored brand-new Kindles for just $1 each?!

But the bad news is that Amazon typically fixes mistakes like these very quickly. In other words, if you want to pick up a $300 Fitbit Sense 2 for just $79.95, you had better move quickly!

As you can see in the screenshot above, the Fitbit Sense 2 in Shadow Gray is the only colorway with the accidental $220 discount. The other two colorways are on sale for $199.95, which appears to be the proper price.

By the way, $199.95 is still a phenomenal price for the hot new Fitbit Sense 2. That’s a nice big $100 discount, which is 33% off the retail price. If you miss the mistake, you might still want to big one up before the proper sale ends. After all, this is one of the best health and fitness smartwatches on the planet!

