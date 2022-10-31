13 best deals from the big Amazon sale for Alexa’s birthday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Amazon is clearly going full throttle this fall. First, we had a big Prime sales event in mid-October, and Amazon still forgot to end some of its best Prime Early Access deals. And of course, the big Black Friday 2022 sale is now less than a month away. But before we get there, Amazon has one more sale in store for Alexa’s birthday.

From today through the end of the day on November 7, Amazon is offering early Black Friday deals on tons of its best-selling Amazon devices. That includes deep discounts on Fire TV Sticks, Echo speakers, and more.

If you want to see all the deals in the special week-long Alexa birthday sale on Amazon, just visit this special page. A lot is going on there, however, so we’re going to help our readers by narrowing things down.

In this roundup, we’re going to show you the best Amazon device deals available this week.

Amazon Fire TV deals for the Alexa birthday sale

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Our readers always seem to stock up on Amazon devices when they go on sale. Of course, some product lines are more popular than others.

Needless to say, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick lineup is by far the most popular line among our readers.

For the big Alexa birthday sale, Amazon is offering Fire TV Stick devices starting at just $19.99. That’s how much Amazon is charging right now for the Fire TV Stick Lite, which normally sells for $29.99.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls), HD streaming device List Price: $29.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $10.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

If you’d like to step things up to a device with support for 4K and HDR, the #1 best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for $27.99.

Normally priced at $50, this is a savings of $22 off the retail price. It also happens to be just $3 above the all-time low price from Prime Day and Black Friday.

Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV List Price: $49.99 Price: $27.99 You Save: $22.00 (44%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon’s final Fire Stick deal this week is on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

This is the fastest and most powerful streaming stick Amazon has ever made. And right now, you can save $15, slashing the price from $55 to $39.99. It’s got everything you love about the Fire TV Stick 4K, plus a much faster UI and support for Wi-Fi 6.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) List Price: $54.99 Price: $39.99 You Save: $15.00 (27%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

In addition to those three Fire Stick deals, Amazon is also offering discounts on a number of smart TVs from its Omni and 4-Series Fire TV lines.

Here are our favorite TV deals available this week on Amazon for the Alexa birthday sale:

Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, hands-free with Alexa List Price: $559.99 Price: $509.99 You Save: $110.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision, hands-free with Alexa Price: $749.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV List Price: $519.99 Price: $329.99 You Save: $190.00 (37%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo device deals

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

It goes without saying that when you think of Alexa, you think of Echo speakers. And since this is the big Alexa birthday sale at Amazon, there are obviously some terrific Echo deals available today.

First up, the Echo Dot is on sale for just $19.99, down from $40. This is the 3rd-generation model everyone loves so much, and $19.99 is the lowest price of 2022 so far.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal List Price: $39.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $20.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Next, we have an incredible deal on the 4th-generation Echo speaker.

This model retails for $100, and it’s worth every penny. During Amazon’s big sale, however, it has a massive 50% discount that slashes it to just $49.99.

Echo (4th Gen) | With premium sound, smart home hub, and Alexa | Charcoal List Price: $99.99 Price: $49.99 You Save: $50.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon also has some great Echo Show deals available this week.

Our two favorites are the $85 Echo Show 5 on sale for $34.99 and the Echo Show 8 is down to $69.99 instead of $130.

Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) | Smart display with Alexa and 2 MP camera | Charcoal List Price: $84.99 Price: $34.99 You Save: $50.00 (59%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) | HD smart display with Alexa and 13 MP camera | Charcoal List Price: $129.99 Price: $69.99 You Save: $60.00 (46%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon’s best Fire Tablet deals for the Alexa birthday sale

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Last but certainly not least, Amazon is offering some great deals on Fire tablets. They all support Alexa, of course, so it makes sense that they’re on sale for this big Amazon event.

Among all the offers you’ll find on Fire tablets this week, two stand out. The Fire HD 8 Tablet is down to just $44.99, and the Fire HD 10 Tablet is $74.99 instead of $150. That’s a massive 50% discount!

Fire HD 8 tablet, 8" HD display, 32 GB, (2020 release), designed for portable entertainment, Bl… List Price: $89.99 Price: $44.99 You Save: $45.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire HD 10 tablet, 10.1", 1080p Full HD, 32 GB, latest model (2021 release), Denim List Price: $149.99 Price: $74.99 You Save: $75.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

