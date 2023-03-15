Today’s deals: $20 Echo Dot, $199 AirPods Pro 2, 61% off Lenovo Ideapad 3, Instant Pots, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Wednesday’s top tech deals include a wide range of popular products on sale with surprisingly deep discounts. For example, Apple’s #1 best-selling AirPods Pro 2 are down to just $199 today, instead of $249. You can also save 50% on an Echo Dot, or save 61% on the newest Lenovo Ideapad 3 laptop, dropping it to $371 instead of $959. Plus, a bunch of popular Instant Pots are on sale today.
Here, the shopping experts at BGR Deals will share our favorite sales of the day on Wednesday, March 15.
Today’s top tech deals
- Amazon’s wildly popular Echo Dot 3rd-Gen is 50% off at $19.99
- Or, you can upgrade to the Echo Dot 5th-Gen for $34.99, down from $50
- Check out more discounts in our comprehensive guide on the best Echo Dot deals
- Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are down to $199.99, which is the lowest price of 2023
- AirPods 2 are on sale for only $99
- Visit our guide on the best AirPods deals for more great offers
- JBL Charge portable Bluetooth speakers are on sale for one day only, with savings of up to 39% off
- Amazon is running a big sale on nine different Instant Pot multi-cookers and Instant HEPA air purifiers
- Best-selling KMC smart plugs are down to $4.25 each when you buy a 4-pack
- Certain eligible customers can get Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K for an all-time low of $24.99 with coupon code UP4K23
- There are also a bunch of other Fire TV Stick deals available to everyone
- You have to see these highlights from our roundup of the best laptop deals:
- The Lenovo Ideapad 3 15.6-inch laptop is somehow only $371 (reg. $959)
- Apple’s M1 MacBook Air is back down to $799.99, which is the lowest price ever (reg. $1,000)
- ASUS Vivobook L210 laptop is on sale for $199.99 (reg. $250)
- Get a renewed HP 3NU57UT 11.6-inch Chromebook for $84.99 (reg. $250)
- The lightning-fast MacBook Pro with M1 Pro is $400 off (reg. $2,499)
ONE DAY ONLY: We also found some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on JBL speakers, HARDELL rotary tools & accessories (they’re just like Dremels), Shark vacuums, and Target’s best daily deals.
Check out more of today’s top deals below.