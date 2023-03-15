Today’s deals: $20 Echo Dot, $199 AirPods Pro 2, 61% off Lenovo Ideapad 3, Instant Pots, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Wednesday’s top tech deals include a wide range of popular products on sale with surprisingly deep discounts. For example, Apple’s #1 best-selling AirPods Pro 2 are down to just $199 today, instead of $249. You can also save 50% on an Echo Dot, or save 61% on the newest Lenovo Ideapad 3 laptop, dropping it to $371 instead of $959. Plus, a bunch of popular Instant Pots are on sale today.

Here, the shopping experts at BGR Deals will share our favorite sales of the day on Wednesday, March 15.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Today’s top tech deals

ONE DAY ONLY: We also found some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on JBL speakers, HARDELL rotary tools & accessories (they’re just like Dremels), Shark vacuums, and Target’s best daily deals.

Check out more of today’s top deals below.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon