JBL Charge Bluetooth speakers are up to 39% off today

JBL is known far and wide for its portable Bluetooth speakers and wireless headphones. And today, a big sale saves you up to 39% on JBL Charge 4 portable Bluetooth speakers and JBL Charge 5 speakers.

Prices start at just $91.96 for the JBL Charge 4 waterproof portable speaker. This model normally retails for up to $150 depending on which colorway you choose. You can also pick up the newer JBL Charge 5 for $139.95 instead of $180. Those are both terrific deals, but the Charge 4 sale only lasts for one day on Amazon. That means it’s now or never if you want to save on that popular model with more than 41,000 5-star reviews.

Founded more than 75 years ago, JBL has a long and storied history as a top personal audio brand. The company has earned its place among the biggest names in the business. And in recent years, the company’s portable Bluetooth speakers have become particularly popular.

That’s no easy feat, mind you. The portable speaker market is incredibly cluttered right now. All the top brands like Bose, Sony, and Beats make various Bluetooth speakers. Then you have lesser-known brands like Cambridge Soundworks. It’s not a household name, but its $23 Oontz Angle 3 portable Bluetooth speaker has a whopping 140,000 5-star reviews on Amazon.

JBL falls somewhere in between. Its speakers often aren’t as pricey as premium offerings from the likes of Bose. But speakers like the JBL Charge 4 and JBL Charge 5 offer sound quality that is orders of magnitude more impressive than a budget speaker like the Oontz Angle 3.

Today, both of those popular JBL portable speakers are on sale at the lowest prices of 2023.

First, we have the more affordable JBL Charge 4 waterproof Bluetooth speaker. This model features excellent battery life, with up to 20 hours of playtime per charge. It’s also IPX7 water-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about bringing it to the pool. And most importantly, it sounds amazing.

The JBL Charge 4 typically costs up to $150 depending on which colorway you choose. Today, for one day only, every different color is on sale for just $91.96.

In addition to Amazon’s one-day Charge 4 sale, the newer version is also discounted right now. The discounts aren’t quite as substantial on the JBL Charge 5, but these deals are around for longer than just one day.

Compared to the previous-generation model, the JBL Charge 5 offers a few key upgrades.

First, the JBL Charge 5 gets much louder, with an output level of 40 dB instead of 20 dB on the Charge 4. The other big upgrade is IP67 water and dust resistance. While the Charge 4 is only IPX7 rated, the Charge 5 is fine to take to the beach and other areas with fine particles.

JBL’s Charge 5 speaker normally sells for $180, but it’s down to $139.95 right now in every colorway.