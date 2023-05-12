Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: $20 Amazon credit, $199 AirPods Pro 2, rare AirTag sale, Theragun massagers, more

By
Published May 12th, 2023 9:41AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Friday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

🚨
$100 value!
Pixel 7a preorder deal: Save $50 and get a $50 Best Buy gift card!

We’re closing out the week with one last roundup of daily sales, like the Pixel 7a preorder deal that gets you a $50 discount plus a $50 Best Buy gift card. Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are 20% off and there’s a rare discount on AirTag trackers. Theragun massagers are on sale for one day only. Plus, the 2nd-gen HomePod smart speaker is on sale for the first time ever.

On top of all that, the BLUETTI spring 2023 sale cuts up to $1,600 off best-selling solar generators, solar panels, home battery backups, and more!

The BGR Deals team has rounded up all of our favorite sales on Friday, May 12, in this article.

$20 in Amazon credit is up for grabs

Here, you’ll find two special sales that add Amazon credit to your account.

BLUETTI Spring 2023 Sale

Today’s best tech deals

One day only

Don’t miss these one-day sales on the Theragun massagers, Fitking foot massagers, Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, and Target’s best daily deals.

Check out more of today’s top deals right here:

Apple Watch Series 8 falls to $323, a new all-time low price

Maren Estrada

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

