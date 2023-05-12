Today’s deals: $20 Amazon credit, $199 AirPods Pro 2, rare AirTag sale, Theragun massagers, more

We’re closing out the week with one last roundup of daily sales, like the Pixel 7a preorder deal that gets you a $50 discount plus a $50 Best Buy gift card. Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are 20% off and there’s a rare discount on AirTag trackers. Theragun massagers are on sale for one day only. Plus, the 2nd-gen HomePod smart speaker is on sale for the first time ever.
On top of all that, the BLUETTI spring 2023 sale cuts up to $1,600 off best-selling solar generators, solar panels, home battery backups, and more!
The BGR Deals team has rounded up all of our favorite sales on Friday, May 12, in this article.
$20 in Amazon credit is up for grabs
Here, you’ll find two special sales that add Amazon credit to your account.
- LAST CHANCE: A Mother’s Day 2023 deal gets you a $5 Amazon credit if you spend $50+ on an Amazon eGift card (use your own email as the recipient and you’ll get $5 for free!)
- Plus, you can score a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from popular brands like Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, and more
- Check out other deals like these in BGR’s guide on Amazon gift card deals
- The Apple Watch Series 8 deal is still available!
BLUETTI Spring 2023 Sale
- Get the BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station on sale for $209, or save $300 on the BLUETTI AC200MAX
- BLUETTI’s site has discounts of up to $1,600 on top-of-the-line backup battery systems for your home
- The BLUETTI Expandable Power Station AC300 + B300 battery module bundle with 12,288Wh of power has a $400 discount. This generator will power your whole house for days!
Today’s best tech deals
- There’s a rare chance to get discounted Apple AirTag tracker 4-packs
- Best Google Pixel 7a deal: Save $50 and get a $50 Best Buy gift card
- AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $199.99, Amazon’s lowest price of the year
- Renewed Premium AirPods Pro are down to $162
- Entry-level AirPods are discounted to $99
- See BGR’s guide on the best AirPods deals for more discounts
- Amazon has the Echo Dot 3rd-Gen on sale for only $19.99, or get the Echo Dot 5 for $29.99
- Check out more offers in our guide on the best Echo Dot deals
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max is down to a new all-time low price of $24.99 (coupon code UP4KMAX, see BGR’s earlier coverage for details on who is eligible)
- Other Fire TV Stick deals start at just $19.99 today
- Best-selling Theragun massagers are discounted for one day only
- M1-powered iPad Air is $100 off, matching the best price yet
- Energizer batteries are 40% off right now with Subscribe & Save (cancel anytime… even right after your first order)
- The Ring Video Doorbell Wired is down to just $38.99 right now
- Apple’s #1 best-selling Apple Watch Series 8 is $329, the lowest price of 2023
- Apple Watch Ultra deals are down to the lowest prices ever on renewed models
- Check out BGR’s guide on the best Apple Watch deals for more
- All the top Roomba robot vacuum models are discounted right now
- You can even get the #1 best-selling Roomba 694 robot vacuum with Alexa for $179.99
- New Fitbit deals just popped up on Amazon
One day only
Don’t miss these one-day sales on the Theragun massagers, Fitking foot massagers, Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, and Target’s best daily deals.
Check out more of today’s top deals right here: