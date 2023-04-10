Today’s deals: $199 AirPods Pro 2, Beats headphones, ASUS laptops, $799 MacBook Air, more

If you buy through affiliate links, we may receive a commission, helping support our product testing. Learn more.

We’re at the start of a new week, which means so many new tech deals are available from all the top retailers. Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are down to $199 today, and the M1 MacBook Air is back on sale for $799.99. ASUS laptops are on sale too if you want a Windows machine instead, and you can save big on Beats headphones. Plus, popular Anker charging accessories are on sale for one day only.

In this roundup, the shopping experts at BGR have collected all of our favorite deals of the day on Monday, April 10.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Special deal: $15 Amazon credit

Before we get to all of today’s best deals on gadgets, there’s a special promo that everyone should take advantage of.

Available on Amazon

You can get a $15 Amazon bonus credit when you spent $60 or more on household essentials. The sale includes all the top brands like Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, Vicks, Gain, Always, and more.

Check out the deal page to take advantage of this offer. Also, don’t miss our guide on Amazon gift card deals for even more sales like this.

Today’s top tech deals

ONE DAY ONLY: Don’t miss these one-day sales on Beats headphones, baby playmats, and Target’s best daily deals.

Check out more of today’s top deals right here:

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon