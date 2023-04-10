Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
No Caller ID Spiderman 4 Free Streaming Services Prime Day 2023 Snapchat Dark Mode YouTube Desktop Chrome Amazon Gift Cards GPT-5
Home Deals News

Today’s deals: $199 AirPods Pro 2, Beats headphones, ASUS laptops, $799 MacBook Air, more

Maren Estrada
By
Published Apr 10th, 2023 9:27AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Monday
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

If you buy through affiliate links, we may receive a commission, helping support our product testing. Learn more.

We’re at the start of a new week, which means so many new tech deals are available from all the top retailers. Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are down to $199 today, and the M1 MacBook Air is back on sale for $799.99. ASUS laptops are on sale too if you want a Windows machine instead, and you can save big on Beats headphones. Plus, popular Anker charging accessories are on sale for one day only.

In this roundup, the shopping experts at BGR have collected all of our favorite deals of the day on Monday, April 10.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Special deal: $15 Amazon credit

Before we get to all of today’s best deals on gadgets, there’s a special promo that everyone should take advantage of.

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

You can get a $15 Amazon bonus credit when you spent $60 or more on household essentials. The sale includes all the top brands like Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, Vicks, Gain, Always, and more.

Check out the deal page to take advantage of this offer. Also, don’t miss our guide on Amazon gift card deals for even more sales like this.

Today’s top tech deals

ONE DAY ONLY: Don’t miss these one-day sales on Beats headphones, baby playmats, and Target’s best daily deals.

Check out more of today’s top deals right here:

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Don't Miss: Amazon Prime Day 2023: Everything you need to know in the lead-up to the day

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada
Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals