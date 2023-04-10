Anker charging accessories are up to 44% off, today only

If you buy through affiliate links, we may receive a commission, helping support our product testing. Learn more.

Anker’s wildly popular charging accessories are on sale on Amazon with deep discounts that will save you up to $300. The one-day sale includes more than a dozen of Anker’s most sought-after accessories, including wall adapters, portable chargers, wireless chargers, USB-C charging cables, and more.

Prices start at just $9.99 for a 2-pack of USB-C cables or get a 2-pack of USB-C to Lightning cables for $18.99. Anker wall adapters start at $27.99, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. You can check out all of today’s Anker deals right here or read on to see all of our hand-picked favorites.

When it comes to chargers and charging accessories for your smartphone, tablet, laptop, and more, there are really only two options you should consider.

First, you can use the OEM charger that comes with your gadget. This is obviously a safe route, but it’s obviously limiting because you only have one charger. Or, if you buy certain products from stingy companies like Apple, you might not even get a charger with your device.

The second option is to buy third-party charging accessories from Anker. You can try bargain basement brands if you want, but you’ll never match the quality, performance, and durability of the Anker charging accessories that are on sale in today’s one-day blowout on Amazon.

All the basics are covered in Monday’s sale, including wall adapters and charging cables. Both USB-C cables and Lightning cables are on sale with discounts of up to 38% off, so iPhone users and Android users can all stock up.

Amazon’s sale covers all the other bases, too. For example, the Anker PowerCore 10000 Redux is down to $29.99 if you need a great portable charger. Or you can save 30% on the Anker 647 Charging Station that’s perfect for any desk.

On top of those deals, there are a few lesser-known Anker charging accessories that are on sale today. For example, there’s a massive $300 discount on the Anker 555 Portable Power Station that drops it to $699.99 from $1,000. And you can pick up the Anker 625 Solar Panel that goes with it for $259.99, down from $330.

There are so many terrific deals included in Amazon’s big one-day sale, and you can see them all right here on Amazon’s site. As we mentioned though, these Anker deals are only around for one day on Monday.