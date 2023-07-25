Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
No Caller ID iOS 17 Most Watched Netflix Movies Where to watch Yellowstone watchOS 10 Amazon Gift Card Deals Free Streaming Apps New on Netflix Lost Snap Streak

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Home Deals News

Today’s deals: $199 AirPods Pro 2, $750 M1 MacBook Air, $65 Insignia smart TV, Keurig sale, more

By
Published Jul 25th, 2023 8:48AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Tuesday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

Summer sales are in full swing, and so many of our readers’ favorite products have deep discounts right now. Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are $50 off, and the M1 MacBook Air has a huge $250 discount. Insignia smart TVs with Fire TV start at just $64.99, which is unheard of. And there’s a big Keurig sale for all the coffee drinkers out there.

Here, we’ll showcase all of the best daily deals on Tuesday, July 25.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Today’s best tech deals

Featured deals: BLUETTI Summer 2023 sale

Check out more of today’s top deals right here:

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Don't Miss: Amazon Gift Card Deals

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals