Today’s deals: $17 Fire Stick, board games, $99 Nest Thermostat, Bose headphones, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
In this big deals roundup, I’ll show our readers all the best daily deals I could find on June 8, 2022.
Highlights from Wednesday’s roundup include Amazon’s various Fire TV Sticks, which are on sale starting at $16.99 if you buy a renewed model. They’re guaranteed to look and function like new or you have 90 days to get a refund.
There’s also a terrific one-day sale on some of the most popular board games of all time!
Google’s Nest and Pixel devices are on sale today, too. That includes the newest Nest Thermostat for a 2022-low $99.98. And Bose headphones also have deep discounts today.
All that is just the tip of the iceberg, so read on for more of today’s top deals.
5 best deals on Wednesday, June 8
I’ll highlight my picks for the five best deals of the day to start us off.
All the deals in this roundup are great. But these top 5 daily deals are particularly special, offering deep discounts on some of the most popular products you can get right now.
- Apple’s AirPods 3 can be had for just $149.99 right now, which is the lowest price this year (plus, every other AirPods model is on sale with discounts up to $70 off!)
- Some of the best board games out there are on sale at rock-bottom prices, today only
- Amazon is blowing out Bose wireless headphones, Bose wireless earbuds, and Bose TV soundbars at the best prices of 2022
- Super-popular Esicoo smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are just $4.27 each today — the best price of 2022
- Amazon is hosting a MASSIVE sale on refurbished Amazon devices, like the Fire TV Stick Lite ($16.99), Fire TV Stick 4K ($28.99), and Echo Dot ($24.99) — see all the deals on this special Amazon page
Needless to say, we’ve barely scratched the surface of all the awesome deals out there today.
Head over to the special Amazon daily deals page to see more great sales. Or, skip to the best of the best right here in today’s deals roundup.
🚨 Today’s Most Popular Deals 🚨
- ONE DAY ONLY: Save big on board games, the Drop Stop car seat gap filler (37,000 5-star reviews!), and outdoor water toys
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows (#1 best-seller, 130,000 5-star ratings): $12.90 each (reg. $42.99) 💤
- Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets (#1 best-seller, 92,000 5-star reviews): $19.99 (reg. $40) 😴
- Katchy indoor fly and mosquito trap (#1 best-seller with 44,000 4-star and 5-star reviews): $31.49 (reg. $45) 🚫🦟🪰🚫
- 🍎 Today’s best Apple deals 🍎
- Apple AirPods 3: $149.99 (reg. $179)
- AirPods Pro: $197 (reg. $249)
- Apple AirPods 2: $118.99 (reg. $129)
- AirPods Max: $479 (reg. $549)
- Apple Watch SE: $249 (reg. $279)
- Apple Watch Series 7: $329 (reg. $399)
- AirTag 4-pack (rare deal, all-time low price!): $89 (reg. $99)
- 🐶 Top deals for pet owners 🐱
- Chom Chom roller pet hair remover (82,000+ 5-star reviews): $26.95 (reg. $30)
- HERTZKO Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush for Dogs and Cats (50,000 5-star ratings): $15.49 (reg. $30)
- Angry Orange pet odor eliminator spray that actually works is on sale, too!
- 💻 Chromebook deals 💻
- ASUS Chromebook CX1: $131.79 (reg. $300)
- Samsung Chromebook 4: $129 (reg. $230)
- ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3: $299.99 (reg. $370)
- Best Buy daily deals are off the charts this week — definitely check them out now!
- Philips Sonicare One rechargeable toothbrush (#1 best-seller): $29.96 (reg. $40)
- Philips Sonicare One battery toothbrush: $19.96 (reg $25)
- Braun & Gilette electric shavers are up to $80 off
- Bed Bath & Beyond is having a big sale you definitely don’t want to miss
- Google Nest & Pixel devices are discounted in a hidden Amazon sale
- Examples include the newest Nest Thermostat for $99.98 and $100 off the Pixel 6 Pro
- Tuff & Co clear iPhone cases in any size are only $15.99
💥 More Deep Discounts 💥
- Don’t miss Target’s best deals of the day, including up to 20% off kids’ clothes
- Ecovacs DEEBOT X1 Omni robot vacuum & self-washing mop (first discount ever!): $1,399.99 (reg. $1,500)
- The best-selling KIZEN digital meat thermometer has 45,000+ 5-star reviews — today, it’s only $14.99
- The brand new, ultra-thin version of Depstech’s crazy wireless camera that lets your smartphone see anywhere is just $28.79 (or $31.99 without Prime)
- The Anker store is offering great deals on some of the brand’s best-selling chargers and accessories — millions of people use these popular chargers!
- Anker’s smart home brand eufy also has fantastic deals available right now on robot vacuums, home security cameras, video doorbells, and so much more
- 📺 Crazy TV deals: Score a Toshiba 65-inch C350 4K Fire TV for only $449.99! Also, LG C1 OLED TVs and LG G1 OLED TVs are back down to Black Friday’s all-time low prices
- The top-selling THISWORX handheld car vacuum has never had a discount this deep before
- You’ll also find a rare double discount on Drive Auto’s best-selling trunk organizer that slashes it to just $22.49!
- Apple’s most popular 10.2-inch iPad is discounted to just $309, the lowest of the year
- Give your aching feet a break with 20% off Amazon’s best-selling comfort mat
- Every kitchen needs this awesome magnetic dry erase board for refrigerators — get one today for just $14.99!
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Queen air mattress with 26,000 5-star ratings has a rare discount today
- See more of the best one-day deals on Amazon’s Gold Box deals page
🎉 Our Favorite Sales 🎉
- You need to see these hidden Amazon deals for Prime members only
- Power a laptop, PS5, or even a TV in your car with this $18 gadget
- The mind-blowing DEEBOT X1 Omni robot vacuum & self-washing mop got its first discount
- Get a fly & mosquito trap that actually works for just $31.49!
- FREE MONEY: Don’t miss Amazon gift card promotions that get you free Amazon credit!
That’s just a small taste of the amazing sales we found today.
Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!
Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the button above if you want to see all the hottest offers we found for our readers.
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$42.99 Price:$25.79 You Save:$17.20 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$49.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$30.00 (60%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price:$179.00 Price:$149.99 You Save:$29.01 (16%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) List Price:$20.96 Price:$17.07 You Save:$3.89 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo with Self-Empty and Auto-Clean Station, 5000P… List Price:$1,549.99 Price:$1,399.99 You Save:$150.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Snow List Price:$129.99 Price:$99.98 You Save:$30.01 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush, Midnight Navy Blue, HY1100/04 List Price:$24.96 Price:$19.96 You Save:$5.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Katchy Indoor Insect Trap - Catcher & Killer for Mosquito, Gnat, Moth, Fruit Flies - Non-Zapper… List Price:$44.99 Price:$31.49 You Save:$13.50 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe - Waterproof, Kitchen Instant Read Food Thermometer f… List Price:$19.99 Price:$14.99 You Save:$5.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray List Price:$329.00 Price:$309.00 You Save:$20.00 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask 40 PCs, Black KN95 Mask, 5 Layers Cup Dust Mask, for Men, Women, Health… Price:$16.99 ($0.42 / Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Breatheze KN95 Face Mask Made in USA Disposable Masks Breathable Face Mask Kn95 Mask White Face… Price:$14.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Go here to see this month’s best deals online!
Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.