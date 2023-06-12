Today’s deals: $15 Amazon credit, $28 Echo Dot 5, $999 M2 MacBook Air, OtterBox iPhone cases, more

Monday’s top daily deals include a new Echo Dot sale with prices starting at $27.99 for the 5th-gen model. Apple’s M2 MacBook Air is down to $999 at B&H, and OtterBox iPhone cases are discounted. We’ll also show you how to get a $15 Amazon credit just for buying household essentials you need anyway. And there’s a rare Apple AirTag tracker sale that saves you 10%.
Beyond those great deals, BLUETTI’s Spring 2023 sale is packed with discounts of up to $1,600 off solar generators, solar panels, home battery backups, and so much more.
Here, we’ll show you all of our picks for the top tech deals on Monday, June 12.
Featured offers: BLUETTI Spring 2023 sale
- BLUETTI’s site has discounts of up to $1,600 on top-of-the-line backup battery systems for your home
- The BLUETTI Expandable Power Station AC300 + B300 battery module bundle with 12,288Wh of power has a $400 discount. This generator will power your whole house for days!
- Get the BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station on sale for $239, or save $300 on the BLUETTI AC200MAX
Today’s best tech deals
- TOP DEAL: Google’s Chromecast with Google TV is on sale for $39.99 instead of $50
- Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air isn’t even out yet and it already has a $49 discount
- Or, get the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air for $999 at B&H ($200 off)
- 🚨 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has its biggest-ever discount on Amazon ($62.90, which is 10% off!)
- The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is at an all-time low price of $24.99 (coupon code UP4KMAX, see BGR’s earlier coverage for details on who is eligible)
- Other Fire TV Stick deals start at $21.99 today
- Apple AirTag tracker 4-packs are 10% off ($22.25 each)
- Individual AirTags are $25
- OtterBox iPhone cases are discounted right now
- ONE DAY ONLY: Get the APC UPS 1500VA UPS Battery Backup & Surge Protector for $139.99
- AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $199.99, down from $249
- Entry-level AirPods are only $99
- Check out BGR’s guide on the best AirPods deals for more sales
- Save $49 on a renewed Meta Quest 2 if you’re not going to spend $3,499 on Apple’s Vision Pro
- Apple Watch Ultra is $50 off right now
- See our guide on the best Apple Watch deals for more discounts
- LG OLED TVs are up to 27% off, including the newest models from 2023
- Get Amazon’s Echo Dot 5th-gen for $27.99, down from $50
- Other Echo smart speaker models are also on sale
- Nest Thermostat is down to $99.98 and the Nest Learning Thermostat is $199 instead of $249
- There’s a big sale on just about every Google Nest product you can imagine, including Nest Cam, Nest WiFi, Nest Doorbell, and more
- Get 15 months of Norton 360 Platinum antivirus for just $39.99 instead of $130 — that’s a massive 69% discount!
- Or, get 12 months of McAfee+ Premium 2023 antivirus instead for $29.99
- Dyson cordless stick vacuums are up to 26% off in Amazon’s featured sale
- Echo Show 8 is on sale for $74.99 instead of $130
$15 Amazon credit
- Get a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from popular brands like Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, and more
- Find more offers like this in BGR’s guide on Amazon gift card deals
Air purifiers on sale
If wildfire smoke is building up in your region, you need a good air purifier. These models are all from top brands, and they’re available with fast and free Amazon Prime shipping.
- Coway Airmega AP-1512HH True HEPA Air Purifier: $192.99 (reg. $230)
- Molekule Air Mini+ FDA-Cleared Medical Air Purifier: $274.99 (reg. $350)
- Coway Airmega 240 True HEPA Air Purifier: $239.20 (reg. $299)
- Bissell MYair Air Purifier 2-pack: $99.99 (reg. $175)
- Shark HE402 HEPA Air Purifier: $219.99 (reg. $350)
- 3M 9205+ N95 respirator 20-pack: $12.89 (reg. $30)
Check out more of today’s top deals right here: