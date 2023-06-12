Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: $15 Amazon credit, $28 Echo Dot 5, $999 M2 MacBook Air, OtterBox iPhone cases, more

By
Published Jun 12th, 2023 9:39AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Monday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

Monday’s top daily deals include a new Echo Dot sale with prices starting at $27.99 for the 5th-gen model. Apple’s M2 MacBook Air is down to $999 at B&H, and OtterBox iPhone cases are discounted. We’ll also show you how to get a $15 Amazon credit just for buying household essentials you need anyway. And there’s a rare Apple AirTag tracker sale that saves you 10%.

Beyond those great deals, BLUETTI’s Spring 2023 sale is packed with discounts of up to $1,600 off solar generators, solar panels, home battery backups, and so much more.

Here, we’ll show you all of our picks for the top tech deals on Monday, June 12.

Featured offers: BLUETTI Spring 2023 sale

Today’s best tech deals

$15 Amazon credit

Air purifiers on sale

If wildfire smoke is building up in your region, you need a good air purifier. These models are all from top brands, and they’re available with fast and free Amazon Prime shipping.

Check out more of today’s top deals right here:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

