Today’s deals: $129 AirPods Pro, iPhone deals from $143, $0.99 Echo Dot, $50 Sony speaker, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Today’s top deals on Wednesday include some terrific discounts on wildly popular products. AirPods Pro are the star of the show at just $129, an all-time low price. There are also renewed iPhone deals starting at $143, and dozens of models are included. The Echo Dot is on sale for as little as $0.99, and a best-selling Sony portable Bluetooth speaker is down to $49.88.

This guide is your one-stop shop for all of the best daily deals we could find today. Also of note, there’s a special deal that gets you up to $100 in credit when you reserve a new Samsung Galaxy S23!

Today’s Top Deals

The most popular deal right now is a highlight from our guide on the best Amazon gift card deals. Amazon is offering a $20 bonus credit when you spend at least $80 on P&G household essentials. That includes best-sellers from Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Pampers, Crest, Downy, Vicks, Gain, Always, Oral-B, and more. Just use the coupon code PGSTOCKUP at checkout.

On top of that, you can get the Echo Dot for just $0.99 with a special offer for eligible customers. Learn more in our guide on the best Echo Dot deals available now.

More of today’s top tech deals include:

ONE DAY ONLY: Finally, we found some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on Nerf guns, winter coats, Canon laser printers, and Target’s best daily deals.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Check out more of today’s top deals below.

Spend $80 on P&G Brands, Get $20 Amazon Credit with Code PGSTOCKUP Spend $80, Get $20! Available on Amazon

Apple - AirPods Pro (1st generation) with MagSafe Charging Case Was $170, Now $129 Available from Walmart

Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Spend $40, Get $8 Available on Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $0.99 with 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.99 ($9.99 without Prime) Available on Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV $49.99 $24.99 with code UP4K23 Save up to 30% Available on Amazon

Amysen Smart Plug, Wi-Fi Outlet Socket Works with Alexa and Google Home, Remote Control with Ti… Only $4.99 Each! Available on Amazon

Sony SRS-XB13 EXTRA BASS Wireless Bluetooth Portable Lightweight Compact Travel Speaker, IP67 W… Available on Amazon

Buy A Fire TV, Get An Echo Dot for Free with Code FREEDOT22 Free Echo Dot Use Coupon Code FREEDOT22

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Ada… $249.00 $229.00 Save up to 8% Available on Amazon

Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD… $1,499.00 $1,299.99 Save up to 13% Available on Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV $519.99 $399.99 Save up to 23% Use Coupon Code FIRE55

Google Pixel 6a - 5G Android Phone - Unlocked Smartphone with 12 Megapixel Camera and 24-Hour B… $449.00 $349.00 Save up to 22% Available on Amazon

LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Wet Mop All in One Tower, Extra Removable… $999.99 $798.00 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon

FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Add $100, Get $10 Free Available on Amazon