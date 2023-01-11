Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: $129 AirPods Pro, iPhone deals from $143, $0.99 Echo Dot, $50 Sony speaker, more

Maren Estrada
By
Updated 3 hours ago
Published Jan 11th, 2023 9:21AM EST
BGR Deals of the Day Wednesday
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Today’s top deals on Wednesday include some terrific discounts on wildly popular products. AirPods Pro are the star of the show at just $129, an all-time low price. There are also renewed iPhone deals starting at $143, and dozens of models are included. The Echo Dot is on sale for as little as $0.99, and a best-selling Sony portable Bluetooth speaker is down to $49.88.

This guide is your one-stop shop for all of the best daily deals we could find today. Also of note, there’s a special deal that gets you up to $100 in credit when you reserve a new Samsung Galaxy S23!

Buy $80, Get a $20 Credit (Code PGSTOCKUP)
Buy $80, Get a $20 Credit (Code PGSTOCKUP) Spend $80, Get $20 See Pricing
Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming qual…
Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming qual… $24.99 with code UP4K23 See Pricing
Apple iPhone SE (2nd Generation), US Version,…
Apple iPhone SE (2nd Generation), US Version,… $143 (save 7%) See Pricing
Sony SRS-XB13 EXTRA BASS Wireless Bluetooth P…
Sony SRS-XB13 EXTRA BASS Wireless Bluetooth P… $49.88 (save 17%) See Pricing

Today’s Top Deals

The most popular deal right now is a highlight from our guide on the best Amazon gift card deals. Amazon is offering a $20 bonus credit when you spend at least $80 on P&G household essentials. That includes best-sellers from Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Pampers, Crest, Downy, Vicks, Gain, Always, Oral-B, and more. Just use the coupon code PGSTOCKUP at checkout.

On top of that, you can get the Echo Dot for just $0.99 with a special offer for eligible customers. Learn more in our guide on the best Echo Dot deals available now.

More of today’s top tech deals include:

ONE DAY ONLY: Finally, we found some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on Nerf guns, winter coats, Canon laser printers, and Target’s best daily deals.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Check out more of today’s top deals below.

Spend $80 on P&G Brands, Get $20 Amazon Credit with Code PGSTOCKUP Spend $80 on P&G Brands, Get $20 Amazon Credit with Code PGSTOCKUP Spend $80, Get $20! Available on Amazon Apple - AirPods Pro (1st generation) with MagSafe Charging Case Apple - AirPods Pro (1st generation) with MagSafe Charging Case Was $170, Now $129 Available from Walmart Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Spend $40, Get $8 Available on Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $0.99 with 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.99 ($9.99 without Prime) Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $0.99 with 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.99 ($9.99 without Prime) Available on Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV $49.99 $24.99 with code UP4K23 Save up to 30% Available on Amazon Amysen Smart Plug, Wi-Fi Outlet Socket Works with Alexa and Google Home, Remote Control with Ti… Amysen Smart Plug, Wi-Fi Outlet Socket Works with Alexa and Google Home, Remote Control with Ti… Only $4.99 Each! Available on Amazon Sony SRS-XB13 EXTRA BASS Wireless Bluetooth Portable Lightweight Compact Travel Speaker, IP67 W… Sony SRS-XB13 EXTRA BASS Wireless Bluetooth Portable Lightweight Compact Travel Speaker, IP67 W… Available on Amazon Buy A Fire TV, Get An Echo Dot for Free with Code FREEDOT22 Buy A Fire TV, Get An Echo Dot for Free with Code FREEDOT22 Free Echo Dot Use Coupon Code FREEDOT22 Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Ada… Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Ada… $249.00 $229.00 Save up to 8% Available on Amazon Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD… Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD… $1,499.00 $1,299.99 Save up to 13% Available on Amazon Amazon Fire TV 55 Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV $519.99 $399.99 Save up to 23% Use Coupon Code FIRE55 Google Pixel 6a - 5G Android Phone - Unlocked Smartphone with 12 Megapixel Camera and 24-Hour B… Google Pixel 6a - 5G Android Phone - Unlocked Smartphone with 12 Megapixel Camera and 24-Hour B… $449.00 $349.00 Save up to 22% Available on Amazon LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Wet Mop All in One Tower, Extra Removable… LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Wet Mop All in One Tower, Extra Removable… $999.99 $798.00 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Add $100, Get $10 Free Available on Amazon Tuff + Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Tuff + Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested $15.99 Available on Amazon
