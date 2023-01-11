Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air is $200 off right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

If you read BGR’s extensive M2 MacBook Air review, you know that this is by far the best MacBook Air that Apple has ever released. It features a stunning design, terrific specs, and of course, the lightning-fast Apple M2 processor.

The M2 MacBook Air is a premium laptop that commands a premium price. But there is currently a terrific M2 MacBook Air deal that’s running right now. Take advantage and you can save $200 on the model with a 512GB SSD.

In terms of power and performance, there’s one main difference between the M2 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops with M2 chips.

Both laptop lineups are capable of blazing-fast performance, of course. But the Pro models have fans to help dissipate heat. That means they can sustain peak performance for longer than the MacBook Air.

Of course, if you’re not rendering gigabytes of 4K video or doing other things that require extended periods of heavy processing, you probably don’t have to worry about that.

If you opt for the M2 MacBook Air, key specs include a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display with a notch on top. It doesn’t feature 3D facial recognition like you would find in the iPhone’s notch, but it does have a 1080p FaceTime HD camera. Plus, it’s Apple’s new signature look.

The M2 MacBook Air also features 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD in this configuration, and up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD… $1,499.00 $1,299.99 Save up to 13% Available on Amazon

All that power is packed into a slim and sleek enclosure that comes in four different colorways. It retails for $1,499 in this configuration, but a limited-time Amazon deal slashes your cost to just $1,299.99.

That’s the lowest price we’ve seen so far this year, and it’s definitely a great deal on the M2 MacBook Air.

Alternatively, some of you may be shopping for a comparable premium laptop that runs Windows instead of macOS. If that’s the case, there’s another deal you should definitely check out.

LG gram (2022) 17Z90Q Ultra Lightweight Laptop, 17" (2560 x 1600) IPS Display, Intel Evo 12th G… $1,799.99 $1,196.99 Save up to 34% Available on Amazon

Right now on Amazon, the LG Gram 17Z90Q laptop is on sale with a huge $500 discount. This sleek laptop packs plenty of power along with a 17-inch IPS display, an Intel Evo 12th Gen i7 1260P processor, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, a 1TB NVMe SSD, Wi-Fi 6E, Windows 11, and more.

This model retails for $1,799.99, but it’s down to as little as $1,196.99 if you hurry. At the time of this writing, less than a dozen were left in stock at that price. If Amazon sells out, however, there’s another seller offering it for $1,299.99. That’s still a terrific deal.