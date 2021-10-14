Thursday’s deals: FREE money from Amazon, $3.74 Alexa smart plugs, huge Bose sale, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Bargain hunters, you’ll be happy to learn that early Black Friday sales are now in full swing. You really need to check out the Best Buy early Black Friday sale as well as Amazon’s epic daily deals page. They’re both packed with killer bargains and new ones appear every single day. Plus, Amazon is giving away up to $22 in FREE MONEY with two limited-time deals!

The first awards you a $10 Amazon credit when you buy a $50 gift card with promo code USGIFTCARD21 (send it to yourself so the funds are added to your own account!). The second deal scores you a $12 credit when you add $100 to your Amazon Gift Card balance with Amazon Reload. There are caveats with both offers, of course, and you can read about them below. But if you’re eligible, you’ll end up getting $22 for free!

Thursday’s best deals

More great sales

Scroll down to see all of today’s top deals.

Smart Plug ESICOO - Plug A Certified Compatible with Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.… List Price: $21.97 Price: $14.94 You Save: $7.03 (32%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Wyze Cam v3 with Color Night Vision, Indoor/Outdoor Video Camera with Alexa List Price: $35.98 Price: $31.99 You Save: $3.99 (11%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Wyze Cam Spotlight, Wyze Cam v3 Security Camera with Spotlight Kit List Price: $52.96 Price: $48.97 You Save: $3.99 (8%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Buy a $50 Amazon Gift card, get a $10 credit FREE! Price: Spend $50, Get $10 Buy Now Coupon Code: USGIFTCARD21 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

MORE FREE MONEY: Get a $12 Amazon credit when you reload $100 to your account Price: Add $100, Get $12 FREE Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $197.00 Price: $11.99 You Save: $185.01 (94%) Buy Now Coupon Code: 7A6FSQFM Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Certified Refurbished Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone List Price: $44.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $25.00 (56%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Ruyilam Halloween Pumpkin Lights, 4 Pack 16 Color Changing LED Pumpkin Lights with Timer/Remote… List Price: $29.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $10.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Aoycocr Mini WiFi Smart Plug with Alexa and Google Home (4-Pack) List Price: $22.94 Price: $19.79 You Save: $3.15 (14%) Buy Now Coupon Code: 62K6OHUT Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Oaskys Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper with Down Alternative Fill List Price: $59.99 Price: $39.95 You Save: $20.04 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

HIMOON Bed Pillows for Sleeping 2 Pack,Queen Size Cooling Pillows Set of 2,Top-end Microfiber C… List Price: $32.99 Price: $24.99 ($12.50 / Count) You Save: $8.00 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Soundbar, KMOUK Sound Bar for Small TV, Bluetooth 5.0, Mini Sound bar for PC/Home Theater, 2.0… List Price: $59.99 Price: $47.99 You Save: $12.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Mellanni Queen Bed Sheets - Hotel Luxury 1800 Bedding Sheets & Pillowcases - Extra Soft Cooling… List Price: $47.97 Price: $35.97 You Save: $12.00 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Danjor Linens Bed Sheets Set (QUEEN) - 1800 Series, 6 Piece Set w/ Deep Pockets List Price: $37.99 Price: $22.94 You Save: $15.05 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

GCK Unlimited Luxury Hotel Bed Sheets (QUEEN) - Extra Soft, Deep Pockets, All Colors & Sizes Price: $29.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) | Dolby Vision… List Price: $34.99 Price: $29.99 You Save: $5.00 (14%) Buy Now Coupon Code: ADDFTV Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) | HD streaming device List Price: $29.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $10.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Depstech WF028 Wireless Borescope - Waterproof, 16.5FT, iPhone & Android List Price: $49.99 Price: $44.99 You Save: $5.00 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case List Price: $199.00 Price: $159.98 You Save: $39.02 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods with Charging Case List Price: $159.00 Price: $119.00 You Save: $40.00 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

New Beats Studio Buds – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds – Compatible with Apple &… List Price: $149.95 Price: $129.95 You Save: $20.00 (13%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub with Bluetooth List Price: $29.98 Price: $24.98 You Save: $5.00 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Smart Plug ESICOO - Plug A Certified Compatible with Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.… List Price: $21.97 Price: $17.97 You Save: $4.00 (18%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

addlon LED Outdoor String Lights 48FT with 2W Dimmable Edison Vintage Shatterproof Bulbs and Co… List Price: $69.99 Price: $44.99 You Save: $25.00 (36%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

yeedi k600 Robot Vacuum, with 1800pa Super-Strong Suction, Up to 110 min Runtime, Ultra Slim List Price: $110.49 Price: $90.49 You Save: $20.00 (18%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

NearMoon High-Pressure 8-Inch Rainfall Shower Head List Price: $19.99 Price: $18.99 You Save: $1.00 (5%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV List Price: $169.99 Price: $119.99 You Save: $50.00 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

INSIGNIA NS-50DF710NA21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV, Released 2020 List Price: $449.99 Price: $349.99 You Save: $100.00 (22%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Lid, 8 Quart Stainless St… List Price: $199.99 Price: $169.95 You Save: $30.04 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer, 4 Quart Stainless Steel Finish, Customizable Smart Cookin… List Price: $99.95 Price: $79.95 You Save: $20.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer XL 5.8 QT for Home, Works with Alexa List Price: $129.00 Price: $89.00 You Save: $40.00 (31%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Breatheze KN95 Face Mask — Made in USA (10-Pack) Price: $16.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

KN95 Face Mask 50 Pack, WWDOLL KN95 Masks 5-Layer Breathable Mask with Elastic Earloop and Nose… Price: $49.74 ($0.99 / Count) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

TCP Global Salon World Safety - 3 Boxes (150 Masks) of 3-Ply Breathable Disposable Masks List Price: $36.99 Price: $39.99 You Save: $7.00 (19%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Sony X80J 65 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV with Dolby Vision HDR and Alexa Compatibi… List Price: $999.99 Price: $848.00 You Save: $151.99 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Sony X80J 75 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV with Dolby Vision HDR and Alexa Compatibi… List Price: $1,399.99 Price: $1,049.99 You Save: $350.00 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Optoma HD39HDR High Brightness HDR Home Theater Projector | 120Hz Refresh Rate | 4000 lumens |… List Price: $999.00 Price: $799.00 You Save: $200.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

YABER Pro V7 9500L Portable Home Theater Projector List Price: $299.99 Price: $199.99 You Save: $100.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush – 8 Brush Heads & Travel Case List Price: $59.95 Price: $36.95 ($36.95 / Count) You Save: $23.00 (38%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Compatible with Alexa (Renewed) List Price: $300.00 Price: $199.99 You Save: $100.01 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

1/4Ct Women Round Diamond Stud Earrings Set In Sterling Silver Price: $59.90 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

1/2Ct Round Brilliant Cut Diamond Stud Earrings in 14K Gold Classic Setting Price: $229.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

YnM Weighted Blanket — Heavy 100% Oeko-Tex Certified Cotton Material with Premium Glass Beads List Price: $49.80 Price: $39.80 You Save: $10.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price: $15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

iJoy Matte Finish Premium Wireless Headphones List Price: $17.99 Price: $16.99 You Save: $1.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop, 11.6 List Price: $499.00 Price: $212.00 You Save: $287.00 (58%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Dell Inspiron 13 5310 , 13.3 inch QHD (Quad High Definition) Non-Touch Laptop, Slim and Light L… List Price: $999.99 Price: $849.98 You Save: $150.01 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage,… List Price: $999.00 Price: $949.99 You Save: $49.01 (5%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Hyundai | HyBook, 14.1-Inch - Intel Celeron N4020 | 8GB RAM | 128GB SSD + Free 128GB MicroSD List Price: $289.99 Price: $269.99 You Save: $20.00 (7%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best cheap deals online!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.