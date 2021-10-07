Thursday’s deals: Best Buy early Black Friday deals, Apple sale, $120 TV, $250 mattress, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
There are so many early Black Friday deals right now that we almost don’t know where to begin. These deals are incredible! First off, Best Buy’s early Black Friday deals are outstanding. Then you have Amazon’s epic daily deals page with incredible new bargains every single day. Highlights include AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 at the lowest prices of the year, Amazon’s #1 best-selling mattress topper with 40,000 5-star reviews for only $39.95, crazy early Black Friday TV deals starting at just $119.99, and more.
Then, on top of all that, Amazon is giving away FREE MONEY!
Thursday’s deal roundup
Here are some highlights from this big roundup:
- 🚨 FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get $12 FREE when you add $100 to your Amazon Gift Card balance using Amazon Reload
- First-time reloaders only — more details here
- Get Apple’s AirPods Pro at a new all-time low price of $179 from Amazon 🤯
- AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case at also at an all-time low of $129, and every other AirPods model is discounted too!
- Want to spend WAY less? Brand new SoundPEATS Air3 Wireless Earbuds are only $37.49 with coupon code 4KWPTXXK
- Or, get incredible Sony over-ear noise cancelling Bluetooth headphones for just $98 instead of $180!
- Best Buy has a HUGE early Black Friday sale that you need to check out
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling mattress topper has 40,000 5-star reviews and it’s on sale for just $39.95
- Awesome Tuft & Needle memory foam mattresses start at $195 in this massive sale
- You can also score Himoon bed pillows with thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews for just $10.62 each
- Pick up the crazy wireless camera that lets your smartphone see anywhere for just $47.49 instead of $70
- The top-selling Yeedi k600 robot vacuum is somehow on sale for just $89.99
- Get Wi-Fi smart plugs with thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews for just $4.49 each — and they work with both Alexa and Google Assistant!
- The MyQ that lets you control your garage with your smartphone or voice is down to just $24.98
- Plus, get a $30 Amazon credit with this special promotion!
- Wyze Cam v3 Spotlight has a RARE discount right now if you hurry
- The YABER Pro V7 portable projector launched at $600 — today, it’s only $182!
- An unreal deal gets you a MASSIVE Sony X80J 75-Inch 4K Smart TV for just $1,098
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling smart TV is only $119.99 right now
- Score a top-rated 50-inch 4K Fire TV for $349.99
- The motherlode: Save $502 on an insane Sony A80J 77-inch Bravia OLED 4K TV!
- You can somehow get the newest Ring Video Doorbell for just $44.99, or add an Echo Dot for just $10 more!
- Score the Roomba 675 robot vacuum with Alexa for just $199.99 when you buy a refurb
- The #1 best-selling AquaSonic Black Series electric toothbrush with 39,000 5-star reviews is on sale for $36.95
- Luxurious bed sheets with 100,000+ 5-star reviews start at just $27.99 today at Amazon
- You’ll find deep discounts on all sizes, including Queen bed sheets for $29.99 and King bed sheets for $34.99
- Want another great option with an even higher thread count? Check out silky-smooth Danjor Linens 1800 Series bed sheets with 77,000 5-star ratings on sale
- The 6-quart Ultrean XL 8-in-1 air fryer oven has a huge discount that slashes it from $110 to $74.99
- Tuff & Co clear iPhone cases in any size for only $15.99
- Get a fan-favorite Spade & Co Health Smartwatch 2 with a massive discount that slashes it from $160 to $59.99
- Apple Watch Series 6 starts at just $349 right now, and you can save $140 on the Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Wi-Fi)
- The awesome Optoma HD39HDR HDR home theater projector is $200 off right now
- HIDDEN DEAL: Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K is just $29.99 right now with the coupon code ADDFTV (lowest price since Prime Day!)
- See the terms and conditions right here
- If you don’t qualify, you can still get one on sale for $33.99!
- Save 40% on Le Creuset Cast Iron Cookware
- Don’t miss these crazy laptop deals:
- The best-selling Acer Chromebook Spin 311 convertible laptop is on sale for just $228 instead of $500
- Apple’s $1,000 MacBook Air is down to $929 if you hurry
- Get a 14-inch Windows laptop with 8GB/128GB & 128GB microSD bundle for $269.99
- The ecobee Lite SmartThermostat with Alexa is on sale for just $120 if you hurry
- Turn your shower into a spa with a $19 luxurious rainfall shower head
- Amazon FINALLY has KN95 masks made in the USA and they’re only $1.69 each if you hurry
- You can also get Amazon’s best-selling black KN95 masks for just $1 apiece
- Also, best-selling TCP Global blue 3-ply face masks with 17,000 5-star reviews are down to the lowest price we’ve seen
