Thursday’s deals: $6 Kasa smart plugs, Bowflex sale, $99 AirPods, rare AirTag deal, more

First and foremost, #1 best-selling TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs are down to a new all-time low price of just $5.75 each. You’ll also find a rare, albeit small discount on Apple AirTag 4-packs today.
All of Apple’s AirPods models are on sale too, with prices starting at $99.99. Plus, you can save big on best-selling Bowflex exercise machines. For example, the awesome Bowflex Max Trainer is only $849 right now!
In today’s roundup, I’m going to showcase all the best daily deals I found on May 12, 2022.
5 best deals on Thursday, May 12
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are the best-selling pillows on Amazon’s entire site. They have 126,000 5-star ratings and they’re down to $12.90 each! 💤
- #1 best-selling TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are on sale for just $5.75 each — that’s a new all-time low price!
- Best-selling alli weight loss diet pills are $37.23 per box instead of $63 if you clip the coupon and use Subscribe & Save (you can cancel at any time)
- Get a RARE discount on an Apple AirTag 4-Pack — they almost never go on sale
- Save big on best-selling Bowflex exercise machines with prices starting at just $720!
💥 Today’s Most Popular Deals 💥
- ONE DAY ONLY: Save big on ThermoPro meat thermometers (starting at $11.98!), JBL portable Bluetooth speakers, Beetles gel nail polish, and the amazing BISSELL SpotClean Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner
- Ultra-comfy Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 90,000 5-star reviews have a huge double discount — get a set for just $23.99
- Pick up the LEGENDARY Chom Chom roller pet hair remover with 80,000 5-star Amazon reviews for just $24.95
- Also, check out the HERTZKO Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush for Dogs and Cats while it’s on sale for $14.99 — 50,000 5-star Amazon reviews can’t be wrong!
- Plus, there’s a rare sale on Angry Orange pet odor eliminator spray that actually works!
- 🚫🦟🪰🚫 The #1 best-selling Katchy indoor fly and insect trap with 42,000 4-star and 5-star reviews is on sale for just $31.49 instead of $45 — get ready for spring and summer!
- 🚨 AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to just $174.99 instead of $249, which is what you’ll pay if you buy them from Apple
- On top of that, AirPods 2 are $99.99, AirPods 3 are $169, and AirPods Max are $70 off
- Also, Apple Watch SE is only $229 today and Apple Watch Series 7 starts at just $329 in every colorway
- Score a best-selling HP Chromebook for just $127.99 or get a huge upgrade to the ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 for $369.99 instead of $400
- Apple’s most popular 10.2-inch iPad is discounted to just $309, the lowest of the year
- 📺 Crazy TV deals: Score a Toshiba 65-inch C350 4K Fire TV for only $499.99 or a massive Toshiba 75-inch M550 Fire TV for $849.99 instead of $1,400!
- This top-selling THISWORX handheld car vacuum has never had a discount this deep before
- You’ll also find a rare double discount on Drive Auto’s best-selling trunk organizer
- Ninja blenders are on sale on Amazon with prices starting at just $69.99
- Tuff & Co clear iPhone cases in any size for only $15.99
🚨 Deepest Discounts 🚨
- Get Amazon’s best-selling Oontz Angle 3 portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker with 129,000 5-star ratings for just $19.97 today
- Give your aching feet a break with 20% off Amazon’s best-selling comfort mat
- Super-popular Esicoo smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility are just $4.24 each today — this is the lowest price of 2022 so far!
- Score a top-rated 17-piece Instant Pot accessory set for only $28.99 while it’s on sale
- Get the hot new Roomba i4 robot vacuum with Alexa for just $189.99 if you get a renewed model before the $60 coupon disappears (guaranteed to look and work like new or you have 90 days to get your money back!)
- LG C1 OLED TVs and LG G1 OLED TVs are back down to Black Friday’s all-time low prices
- Plenty of Fire TV models are on sale right here
- Save $100 on the top-rated Vybe Pro muscle massage gun that people can’t stop talking about
- Every kitchen needs this awesome magnetic dry erase board for refrigerators — get one today for just $14.99!
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Queen air mattress with 26,000 5-star ratings has a rare discount today
- The best-selling digital meat thermometer on Amazon is only $14.99 right now
- Have you heard of the AquaCare AS-SEEN-ON-TV self-cleaning shower head? It’s amazing, and it’s $34.99 today instead of $70
- See more incredible one-day deals on Amazon’s Gold Box deals page
🎉 More Of Our Favorite Sales 🎉
- You need to see these 10 Amazon Prime deals that only Prime subscribers can get!
- This might be the best kitchen gadget you ever buy
- You need to see this Apple AirPods Pro deal before it inevitably sells out
- People can’t stop talking about this $50 camera drone with gesture and voice control
- FREE MONEY: You need to see these awesome Amazon gift card promotions
Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home & IFTTT, No Hub… List Price:$29.99 Price:$22.99 You Save:$7.00 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover - Reusable Cat and Dog Hair Remover for Furniture, Couch, Carpet, Car… List Price:$34.99 Price:$24.95 You Save:$10.04 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Katchy Indoor Insect Trap - Catcher & Killer for Mosquito, Gnat, Moth, Fruit Flies - Non-Zapper… List Price:$44.99 Price:$31.49 You Save:$13.50 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$42.99 Price:$25.79 You Save:$17.20 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$49.99 Price:$23.99 You Save:$26.00 (52%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) List Price:$20.96 Price:$18.96 ($4.74 / Count) You Save:$2.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe - Waterproof, Kitchen Instant Read Food Thermometer f… List Price:$19.99 Price:$14.99 You Save:$5.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$174.99 You Save:$74.01 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price:$179.00 Price:$169.00 You Save:$10.00 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask 40 PCs, Black KN95 Mask, 5 Layers Cup Dust Mask, for Men, Women, Health… List Price:$19.99 Price:$16.99 ($0.42 / Count) You Save:$3.00 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Breatheze KN95 Face Mask Made in USA Disposable Masks Breathable Face Mask Kn95 Mask White Face… Price:$14.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray List Price:$329.00 Price:$309.00 You Save:$20.00 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple Watch SE [GPS 40mm] Smart Watch w/ Silver Aluminium Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band. Fitn… List Price:$279.00 Price:$229.99 You Save:$49.01 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch w/Blue Aluminum Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band. Fi… List Price:$399.00 Price:$329.00 You Save:$70.00 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush – ADA Accepted Electric Toothbrush - 8 Brush… List Price:$59.95 Price:$29.95 You Save:$30.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
