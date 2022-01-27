Thursday’s deals: $179 AirPods Pro, $40 Echo Show 5, $15 pillows, $20 sheets, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
It looks like this year must’ve blown by because Black Friday 2022 is already here! No, it’s not Black Friday yet? Well, you could’ve fooled us considering all the incredible Amazon deals available right now. You’ll find all-time low prices on some of the hottest products on the planet!
Shockingly great deals include #1 best-selling iHealth COVID-19 rapid tests for just $8.99 per test and AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179.99. You can also score AirPods 2 at Black Friday’s $99.99 price, and the #1 best-selling Oontz Angle 3 portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker with 127,000 5-star reviews is somehow on sale for just $23.79!
Beyond all that, super-popular On-Go COVID home test kits are back in stock after selling out. These are our readers’ favorite tests, so they could certainly sell out again soon.
In this roundup, we’ll share all our favorites that are available on Thursday.
Thursday’s best deals
As we mentioned, #1 best-selling iHealth COVID-19 rapid tests are back down to $17.98 per 2-pack. That’s just $8.99 per test, which is an all-time low price! Super-popular On-Go COVID home test kits are also back in stock for the first time in more than a week.
Even more COVID rapid test kits and COVID PCR tests are in stock right now at Amazon. We’ve rounded up all the best-sellers, so check out our earlier coverage to see them all in one place.
Also, grab some best-selling Hotodeal KN95 masks or super-popular black KN95 face masks while you’re at it. Both popular masks are discounted right now. Plus, KN95 masks made in the USA are on sale today for the first time this year!
There are so many other great deals happening right now, of course.
#1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 114,000 5-star reviews are on sale for just $15 each thanks to a huge Amazon coupon. Plus, super comfy Danjor Linens bed sheets with 85,000 5-star ratings are 50% off at just $19.99.
There are also plenty of great Apple deals right now. For example, the MacBook Air is down to an all-time low of $849.99. Also AirPods Pro with MagSafe are just $179.99 and AirPods 2 are under $100.
And last but certainly not least, there’s one surprise Amazon device sale that you really need to check out. Thanks to an unbelievable Amazon promotion, you can get a $25 Amazon Smart Plug for just $0.99!
Use the code PLUG at checkout to get the deal, but not everyone is eligible. See the terms and conditions for more info. Or, if that deal doesn’t work for you, snag some popular TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs with Alexa and Google instead for just $6.75 each.
That’s just the tip of the iceberg today.
Definitely head over to Amazon’s daily deals page for more great sales. Or, skip to the best of the best right here in today’s big roundup.
💥 ONE DAY ONLY 💥
- Popular Amysen smart plugs with Alexa and Google are down to just $4.74 each when you buy a 4-pack and clip the Amazon coupon.
- Add stunning under-cabinet lighting to any kitchen for just $59.99
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are the best-selling pillows of all time on Amazon. They have 114,000 5-star ratings, and today they’re on sale for $15 each!
- Super-popular Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 85,000 5-star reviews have a MASSIVE 50% discount today — get queen sheets for just $19.99!
- The #1 best-selling Oontz Angle 3 portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker with 127,000 5-star reviews is on sale for $23.79 today!
- Believe it or not, the best-selling Roomba 694 robot vacuum is back down to Black Friday’s $179 price
- Want a MASSIVE upgrade? The $850 Roomba j7+ robot vacuum with AI hit a new all-time low of $599!
- Use the promo code SHOW40 and you can get the Echo Show 5 2nd-Gen for just $39.99 — that’s a new all-time low price!
- Score a free $20 Amazon Gift Card when you buy Apple’s new Beats Fit Pro noise cancelling earbuds
- See more incredible one-day deals on Amazon’s Gold Box deals page
🍎 Amazing Apple deals 🍎
- Apple’s AirPods 3 are down to $169
- AirPods 2 are $99.99, and other AirPods models are up to $70 off right now
- Apple Watch Series 7 GPS and Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular are up to $60 off if you hurry
- The Apple Watch SE is down to just $249 if you hurry, but several models are now sold out
- Apple’s newest 10.2-inch iPad wasn’t on sale at all for Black Friday 2021 — now, however, it has the first discount of the season!
- Hurry and you can save $150 on an M1-powered MacBook Pro
- The MacBook Air is down to an all-time low of $849.99!
😷 PANDEMIC ESSENTIALS 😷
- 🚨 #1 best-selling iHealth COVID rapid tests are in stock at Amazon for just $8.99 each in 2-packs!
- On/Go COVID home tests and BD Veritor at-home COVID-19 digital test kits are also back in stock in stock, but they always sell out quickly
- You might want to get a bunch of best-selling black KN95 face masks or KN95 masks made in the USA
- 3M N95 masks and Honeywell N95 masks are both available again at great prices on Amazon
🤑 Best-selling Amazon deals with DEEP discounts 🤑
- Add stunning under-cabinet lighting to any kitchen for just $59.99
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are the best-selling pillows of all time on Amazon. They have 114,000 5-star ratings, and today they’re on sale for $15 each!
- Super-popular Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 85,000 5-star reviews have a MASSIVE 50% discount today — get queen sheets for just $19.99!
- Super-popular HC Collection bed sheets are also on sale with a massive discount
- Plus, get an HC Collection 1500 thread count duvet cover 3-piece set for just $19.99!
- The #1 best-selling Quility weighted blanket is down to $67.99 today
- Premium stainless steel mixing bowls with a coveted “Amazon’s Choice” designation are down to just $23 — the set includes five bowls in assorted sizes with airtight lids
- Score an insanely comfy Genteele memory foam bath mat with 37,000 5-star reviews with a nice discount
- Get the #1 best-selling Chom Chom roller pet hair remover with 72,000 5-star Amazon ratings for just $24.95
- There’s also a RARE sale on Angry Orange pet odor eliminator spray that actually works!
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling car trunk organizer is somehow 30% off
- $23.99 gets you the best-selling handheld car vacuum on Amazon’s entire website
- The top-selling waterproof back seat cover for dogs is also down to the best price we’ve seen in months
🚨 Spotlight deals 🚨
- PRICE MISTAKE: The MyQ smart garage door opener is back down to Black Friday’s price of $19.98
- Or, have Amazon pay you $10 to get a MyQ! You can score a $30 Amazon credit with this special promotion.
- Bose noise cancelling earbuds have a rare $60 discount
- Get the #1 best-selling Philips Sonicare One electric rechargeable toothbrush for just $23.99 or snag the battery-powered version for only $14.95!
- Or, pick up Amazon’s top-rated AquaSonic Black Series electric toothbrush with 42,000+ 5-star reviews is on sale for $37
- Score best-selling Philips Hue smart LED light bulbs with a massive discount
- The insanely popular Wyze Cam v3 Spotlight smart home security camera has a RARE discount that will definitely disappear soon
- There’s a HUGE sale right now on AmazonBasics products — check out all 3 pages of deals!
- SELLOUT RISK: The super popular Ultrean 8-in-1 Air Fryer XL is down to $69.99 instead of $110
- Amazon’s best-selling and most comfy mattress topper pad has a deep discount today (prices start at $39.90)
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling smart TV is down to just $169.99
🤑 $25 in FREE MONEY from Amazon 🤑
- FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get a $50 Amazon Gift card with promo code USGIFTCARD21, get $10 free!
- First-time gift card buyers only — details here
- MORE FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get $10 FREE when you add $100 to your Amazon Gift Card balance using Amazon Reload
- First-time reloaders only — details here
- Get paid $5 just to watch a movie! Amazon is offering Prime members a $5 Amazon credit to watch one Prime Video — just click the banner on the promo page and start streaming!
- See the terms and conditions right here
🔥 The hottest Amazon device deals 🔥
- Amazon Fire Tablets start at $34.99 for one day only
- The $25 Amazon Smart Plug is on sale today for just $0.99 with coupon code PLUG
- Not everyone is eligible — see Amazon’s terms and conditions for more
- Score a $50 Fire TV Stick 4K for $29.99 or get the Fire TV Stick Lite for $18.99
- Get $140 off the brand new Amazon Fire TV 55″ Omni Series 4K smart TV or the new Amazon Fire TV 55″ 4-Series 4K smart TV
💸 All-time low prices 💸
- Tuff & Co clear iPhone cases in any size for only $15.99
- Hurry and you can get Tozo T6 true wireless earbuds with a staggering 118,000 5-star Amazon reviews for $26.99 instead of $60
- Amazon has a top-rated Kmouk TV Soundbar on sale for just $39.99 instead of $60
- Check out the awesome FlexiSpot electric standing desk while it’s on sale for just $199.99
- You can also upgrade to the FlexiSpot EN1 electric standing desk with 4 memory presets for $249.99
- Score the $169 DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit for $99 or the $199 DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit for $139
- Turn your shower into a spa with a luxurious rainfall shower head on sale for less than $20 🚿
Scroll through more of today’s hottest deals right here:
iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test, 2 Tests per Pack,FDA EUA Authorized OTC at-Home Self Test,… Price:$17.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Breatheze KN95 Face Mask Made in USA Disposable Masks Breathable Face Mask Kn95 Mask White Face… List Price:$16.99 Price:$11.50 You Save:$5.49 (32%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
On/Go at-Home COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Test, 2 Tests Per Pack, Test Results in 10 Minutes, F… Price:$24.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
New Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$179.99 You Save:$69.01 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$20.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) List Price:$159.00 Price:$99.99 You Save:$59.01 (37%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$39.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$20.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price:$179.00 Price:$169.00 You Save:$10.00 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover - Reusable Cat and Dog Hair Remover for Furniture, Couch, Carpet, Car… List Price:$34.99 Price:$24.95 You Save:$10.04 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator for Strong Odor - Citrus Deodorizer for Dog Urine Smells on Ca… List Price:$37.99 Price:$31.99 You Save:$6.00 (16%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Drive Auto Trunk Organizers and Storage - Collapsible Multi-Compartment Car Organizer w/ Adjust… List Price:$25.99 Price:$18.74 You Save:$7.25 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Dog Back Seat Cover Protector Waterproof Scratchproof Nonslip Hammock for Dogs Backseat Protect… List Price:$45.96 Price:$36.96 You Save:$9.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby… List Price:$49.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$20.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper Pillow Top Cotton Top with Down Alternative Fi… List Price:$59.99 Price:$39.90 You Save:$20.09 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Wyze Cam Spotlight, Wyze Cam v3 Security Camera with Spotlight Kit, 1080p HD Security Camera wi… List Price:$52.96 Price:$49.96 You Save:$3.00 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Smart Plug Amysen - A Certified & Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) List Price:$22.97 Price:18.97 You Save:$3.00 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush, Shadow Black, HY1200/06 List Price:$39.95 Price:$23.95 You Save:$16.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Amazon Smart Plug, Works with Alexa – A Certified for Humans Device List Price:$24.99 Price:$0.99 You Save:$24.00 (96%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Sky Solutions Anti Fatigue Mat - Cushioned 3/4 Inch Comfort Floor Mats for Kitchen, Office & Ga… List Price:$39.97 Price:$34.19 You Save:$5.78 (14%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Buy a $50 Amazon Gift card, get a $10 credit FREE! Price:Spend $50, Get $10 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
MORE FREE MONEY: Get a $10 Amazon credit when you reload $100 to your account Price:Add $100, Get $10 FREE Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Go here to see this month’s best deals online!
Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.