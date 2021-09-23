Thursday’s deals: $17 queen bed sheets set, $3.74 Alexa smart plugs, $29 rainfall shower head, $10 spring-loaded tactical knife, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We don’t know exactly what retailers have in store for us on Black Friday this year. What we do know, however, is that many of the deals out there right now are just as good as anything you’ll see on Black Friday 2021. We’ve rounded up so many amazing daily deals on Thursday, we almost can’t believe it. You really need to check out these deep discounts.

Thursday’s sale roundup

Here are some highlights from today’s list:

Scroll through all of today’s best bargains below.

GCK Unlimited Luxury Hotel Bed Sheets (TWIN) - Extra Soft, Deep Pockets, All Colors & Sizes List Price: $27.99 Price: $17.99 You Save: $10.00 (36%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

GCK Unlimited Luxury Hotel Bed Sheets (QUEEN) - Extra Soft, Deep Pockets, All Colors & Sizes List Price: $29.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $10.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Compatible with Alexa (Renewed) List Price: $300.00 Price: $199.99 You Save: $100.01 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

TanTan Smart Plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant (4 Pack) List Price: $24.99 Price: $14.99 You Save: $10.00 (40%) Buy Now Coupon Code: E6YFMCK4 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) | Dolby Vision… List Price: $34.99 Price: $29.99 You Save: $5.00 (14%) Buy Now Coupon Code: ADDFTV Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $197.00 You Save: $52.00 (21%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Breatheze KN95 Face Mask — Made in USA (10-Pack) List Price: $18.99 Price: $17.99 You Save: $1.00 (5%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Hotodeal Black KN95 Face Mask, 5 Layers Cup Dust Mask (40-Pack) List Price: $49.99 Price: $44.99 ($1.12 / Count) You Save: $5.00 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

TCP Global Salon World Safety - 3 Boxes (150 Masks) of 3-Ply Breathable Disposable Masks List Price: $36.99 Price: $29.99 You Save: $7.00 (19%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Potensic Elfin 2K Camera Drone with Gravity Sensor, Trajectory Flight, Gesture Control List Price: $79.99 Price: $59.99 You Save: $20.00 (25%) Buy Now Coupon Code: ELFIN20SAVE Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Google Nest Thermostat - Programmable Wifi Thermostat, Works with Alexa List Price: $129.99 Price: $119.00 You Save: $10.99 (8%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Google Nest Learning Thermostat - 3rd Generation, Works with Alexa List Price: $249.00 Price: $189.95 You Save: $59.05 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Yummly YTE000W5KB Premium Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer List Price: $129.99 Price: $99.00 You Save: $30.99 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

yeedi k600 Robot Vacuum, with 1800pa Super-Strong Suction, Up to 110 min Runtime, Ultra Slim List Price: $129.99 Price: $89.99 You Save: $40.00 (31%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Neabot Q11 Robotic Vacuum & Mop, 4000Pa Strong Suction, Self Emptying List Price: $699.00 Price: $629.10 You Save: $100.00 (14%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Certified Refurbished Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone List Price: $44.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $25.00 (56%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

1/4Ct Women Round Diamond Stud Earrings Set In Sterling Silver Price: $59.90 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

1/2Ct Round Brilliant Cut Diamond Stud Earrings in 14K Gold Classic Setting Price: $229.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

YnM Weighted Blanket — Heavy 100% Oeko-Tex Certified Cotton Material with Premium Glass Beads List Price: $49.80 Price: $39.80 You Save: $10.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Sleep Mantra Mattress-Topper - Plush Quilted Pillow Top with Down Alternative Fill List Price: $100.00 Price: $69.99 You Save: $30.01 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush – 8 Brush Heads & Travel Case List Price: $59.95 Price: $39.95 ($39.95 / Count) You Save: $20.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price: $15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

iJoy Matte Finish Premium Wireless Headphones List Price: $17.99 Price: $16.99 You Save: $1.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Show 5 (1st Gen, 2019 release) -- Smart display with Alexa – stay connected with video c… List Price: $79.99 Price: $44.99 You Save: $35.00 (44%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case List Price:$199.00 Price:$159.98 You Save:$39.02 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods with Charging Case List Price:$159.00 Price:$119.00 You Save:$40.00 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Grand Way Spring-Assisted Tactical Folding Pocket Knife - Military Style List Price: $16.00 Price: $9.99 You Save: $6.01 (38%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Lid, 8 Quart Stainless St… List Price: $199.99 Price: $149.95 You Save: $50.04 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Ultrean 8-in-1 Air Fryer, 6 Quart XL Electric Air Fryer Oven with Nonstick Basket List Price: $95.99 Price: $64.99 You Save: $31.00 (32%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer XL 5.8 QT for Home, Works with Alexa List Price: $129.00 Price: $89.00 You Save: $40.00 (31%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Drill / Driver with 30-Piece Accessories (LD120VA) List Price: $99.00 Price: $86.90 You Save: $12.10 (12%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

ASUS Chromebook CX1, 11.6-inch HD NanoEdge Display, 32GB eMMC, 4GB RAM List Price: $229.99 Price: $179.99 You Save: $50.00 (22%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop, 11.6 List Price: $499.00 Price: $230.00 You Save: $269.00 (54%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage,… List Price: $999.00 Price: $849.99 You Save: $149.01 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Thinnote-A 14.1-Inch Windows 10 Pro Laptop & 128GB MicroSD Card Bundle List Price: $224.99 Price: $204.99 You Save: $20.00 (9%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Hyundai | HyBook, 14.1-Inch - Intel Celeron N4020 | 8GB RAM | 128GB SSD + Free 128GB MicroSD List Price: $289.99 Price: $269.99 You Save: $20.00 (7%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals on Amazon!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.