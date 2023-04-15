This weekend’s top tech deals: $199 AirPods Pro 2, Bose sale, $269 iPad, $35 Blink Video Doorbell, more

There are some terrific tech deals out there this weekend. Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are back on sale at the lowest price of 2023. Or, pick up Bose headphones on sale this weekend. The 10.2-inch iPad is back down to $269.99, and there’s also a huge Blink home security camera sale. On top of all that, a Nest Thermostat sale slashes both models to the lowest prices of the year.
Here, we’ve rounded up our favorite deals you can find online this weekend.
Now, let’s check out all of today’s best sales down below.
Today’s top tech deals
- SPECIAL SALE: Get a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from brands like Charmin, Bounty, Tide, Pampers, Cascade, Always, Gilette, and more
- The myQ smart garage door opener everyone loves so much is 10% off
- AirPods Pro 2 are down to $199.99, the best price of 2023 so far
- Apple’s best-selling AirPods are back in stock and on sale for $99
- Don’t miss Amazon’s big Bose headphones sale this weekend — every popular model is discounted
- OUR FAVORITES: Bose QC45 noise cancelling headphones and Bose QC Earbuds II are each on sale for $249
- The 10.2-inch iPad is still Apple’s #1 best-selling model, and it’s down to $269.99 right now
- Best-selling KMC smart plugs are down to $4.25 each
- There’s a huge sale on Blink home security cameras including the Blink Video Doorbell for only $34.99
- This weekend’s Nest Thermostat sale slashes the Nest Thermostat to $89.99 and the Nest Learning Thermostat to $189 — those are both the best prices of 2023
- Check out this massive sale on LG OLED TVs and Sony 4K smart TVs
