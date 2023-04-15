Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
No Caller ID Spiderman 4 GPT 5 Watch Yellowstone Snapchat Dark Mode Amazon Gift Card Deals Free Streaming Services Prime Day 2023
Home Deals News

This weekend’s top tech deals: $199 AirPods Pro 2, Bose sale, $269 iPad, $35 Blink Video Doorbell, more

Maren Estrada
By
Published Apr 15th, 2023 7:58AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Saturday
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

There are some terrific tech deals out there this weekend. Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are back on sale at the lowest price of 2023. Or, pick up Bose headphones on sale this weekend. The 10.2-inch iPad is back down to $269.99, and there’s also a huge Blink home security camera sale. On top of all that, a Nest Thermostat sale slashes both models to the lowest prices of the year.

Here, we’ve rounded up our favorite deals you can find online this weekend.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Now, let’s check out all of today’s best sales down below.

Today’s top tech deals

Below, you’ll find a bit more info about each of our favorite tech deals.

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Don't Miss: Amazon Prime Day 2023: Everything you need to know in the lead-up to the day

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada
Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals