This weekend’s top tech deals: $199 AirPods Pro 2, Bose sale, $269 iPad, $35 Blink Video Doorbell, more

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

There are some terrific tech deals out there this weekend. Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are back on sale at the lowest price of 2023. Or, pick up Bose headphones on sale this weekend. The 10.2-inch iPad is back down to $269.99, and there’s also a huge Blink home security camera sale. On top of all that, a Nest Thermostat sale slashes both models to the lowest prices of the year.

Here, we’ve rounded up our favorite deals you can find online this weekend.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Now, let’s check out all of today’s best sales down below.

Today’s top tech deals

Below, you’ll find a bit more info about each of our favorite tech deals.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon