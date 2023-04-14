Google Nest Thermostat deals start at $90 today

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

With winter weather now behind us and summer on the horizon, there are some Nest thermostat deals that just popped up. If you don’t already have a smart thermostat of some kind in your home, you should absolutely take advantage.

Prices start at just $89.99 for the current-generation Nest Thermostat, which is normally priced at $129. Or, you can get the flagship Nest Learning Thermostat for just $189, down from $249. In either case, your new smart thermostat will pay for itself in savings on your energy bill.

In the Northeast, where I live, summer weather just snuck up on us. Last week, the low temperatures were down in the 20s and 30s. Meanwhile, the high of the day just yesterday was 91 degrees.

Needless to say, my first instinct was to crank up the AC in my home to full blast. But instead, I simply opened the Nest app on my phone, switched from heat-only mode to heat and cool, and went on about my business knowing that Nest would take care of the rest.

The Nest Thermostat is a must-have for every single home because it accomplishes two main things. First, it helps keep you as comfortable as possible when you’re home. And second, it helps save you as much money as possible when you’re away.

Normally priced at $129, the newest Nest Thermostat is currently discounted to $89.99 on Amazon. That’s the lowest price of 2023 by a wide margin, as we mentioned in Friday’s roundup of the best tech deals.

This smart thermostat is packed full of features aimed at comfort, convenience, and cost savings. It uses sensors and geofencing to know when you’re home or away, and it automatically adjusts your HVAC settings to optimize for either comfort or savings.

You can also manually control the thermostat, of course, and you can control it with your smartphone via the Nest app. Plus, there’s a third option: voice control via Alexa and Google Assistant support.

At $89.99, this model is a steal. But the upgraded version has an even deeper discount right now if you want the best of the best.

The Nest Learning Thermostat has all the same smart features as the base model. But it adds a gorgeous OLED display and a sleek metal design into the mix.

This model is normally priced at $249, but it’s currently on sale for $189.99. Again, that’s the lowest price of the year, and it’s one of the best Nest Thermostat deals we’ve ever seen.

Since the more expensive Nest Learning Thermostat model offers the same exact HVAC and smart features as the regular Nest Thermostat, we would normally recommend saving money and opting for the cheaper version. In this case, however, either thermostat ends up paying for itself thanks to the money you’ll save on your energy bills. With that in mind, we think you should feel free to splurge on the upgrade.