Sunday’s best deals: Free $5 Amazon credit, $199 AirPods Pro 2, Fitbits, $799 MacBook Air, more

With just one week to go until Mother’s Day 2023, there are so many great deals to be found right now. Apple’s AirPods are all down to the lowest prices of the year, including AirPods Pro 2 for $199.99. You’ll also find Fitbit smartwatches and fitness trackers on sale, and the M1 MacBook Air is down to $799.99. Plus, we’ll show you how to get a $5 Amazon credit for free!
In this roundup, the shopping experts at BGR will share our favorite deals you can get on Sunday, May 7.
Now, let’s check out all of today’s best sales down below.
Today’s top tech deals
- SPECIAL SALE: There’s a Mother’s Day 2023 deal that gets you a $5 Amazon credit when you spend $50+ on an Amazon eGift card — use your own email as the recipient and you’ll get $5 for free!
- BONUS DEAL: Score a $15 Amazon credit when they spend $60+ on household essentials from top brands like Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Pampers, Cascade, Always, Gilette, and plenty more
- MORE BONUS DEALS: See our guide on Amazon gift card deals for more offers like these
- Apple’s #1 best-selling AirPods Pro 2 are back down to the lowest price of the year — just $199.99, which is a $50 discount
- BONUS DEAL: Premium Renewed AirPods Pro are on sale for $162
- BONUS DEAL: Apple’s entry-level AirPods are on sale for $99
- MORE BONUS DEALS: See more AirPods sales in our roundup of the best AirPods deals
- You can get a brand-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max on sale at an all-time low of $24.99
- If you’re not eligible for that deal, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is still down to $34.99 for everyone else
- Fitbit smartwatches and fitness trackers are on sale at the best prices of 2023 so far
- Amazon is running a big sale on every Echo Dot model with prices starting at just $19.99
- BONUS DEALS: See our guide on the best Echo Dot deals for more
- Ring Doorbell deals start at $38.99 for the Ring Video Doorbell Wired
- Get the $999 M1 MacBook Air on sale for only $799.99
- Amazon is running a big sale on Roomba robot vacuums with discounts of up to $500 off
- The 10.2-inch iPad is up to $80 off
- Get the $269 Google Nest WiFi mesh system on sale for only $99
- The myQ smart garage door opener is 27% off, which is the biggest discount of the year so far
Below, you’ll find a bit more info about each of our favorite tech deals.