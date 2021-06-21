Epic Prime Day deal: Buy a $45 Ring Video Doorbell, get a free Echo Dot!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you somehow still don’t have a video doorbell at your home, today is one of those rare occasions when procrastinating for all this time is actually going to pay off. Why, you ask? Because Amazon is currently running the single best Ring Video Doorbell deal we’ve ever seen for Prime Day 20211

The new Ring Video Doorbell Wired that was released just a few months ago retails for $60, and it’s a steal at that price. Then there’s the $40 3rd-generation Echo Dot, which is obviously a must-have Alexa gadget that can be found in tens of millions of homes across the country. Add that up, and your total comes to $100. That price is more than fair when you consider all the value you’re getting, but you won’t pay anywhere near that much right now during Prime Day. Head over to Amazon and you’ll find this fantastic bundle on sale for just $44.99.

To frame this deal a bit differently, you can save $15 on the Ring doorbell and get an Echo Dot for free. That’s crazy!

The only conceivable downside to this deal is that it’s only available to Amazon Prime subscribers. That shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, of course, since almost all of the Prime Day deals you’ll find on Amazon today are for Prime members only. If you’re not already a subscriber, you can get a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial right now and it’ll carry you straight through Prime Day 2021 and beyond.

This is definitely the best Prime Day yet, so follow along with all of our Prime Day 2021 coverage so you don’t miss out!

Ring Video Doorbell Wired bundle with Echo Dot (Gen 3) - Charcoal Price: Was $100, Now $44.99! Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

