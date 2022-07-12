Prime Day DNA test deals: 23andMe & AncestryDNA home test kits on sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Prime Day isn’t truly Prime Day without a deep discount on the best-selling DNA home test kits in the world. That’s right, the Prime Day 2022 DNA test deals you’ve been waiting for are finally here!

To start things off, you can save a whopping $100 on the wildly popular 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service DNA Test. That slashes this popular at-home test kit from $199 all the way down to $99. This deal also happens to match the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this best-selling DNA home test kit.

Of course, that deal is just the tip of the iceberg.

Prime Day DNA test deals in 2022

There are so many fantastic Prime Day 2022 deals are out there. It seems like every best-selling product out there has a deep discount right now.

Top-sellers this year include laptops, TVs, and of course Instant Pots. But those are all things that people tend to buy for themselves.

When it comes to gifts, you really need to check out Amazon’s Prime Day DNA test deals. This year, you can get all of the best-selling home DNA test kits at the lowest prices of 2022.

23andMe deals



23andMe’s Health + Ancestry DNA Test Kit is always a best-seller every year. It retails for $199, which seems steep, but it’s actually a terrific value for a DNA test that includes a whopping 150+ different reports on your health and ancestry.

This test kit has a huge $100 discount right now for Prime Day. That means you can get as many as you want for $98.99 each instead of $199.

23andMe’s second most popular test is the 23andMe Ancestry + Traits DNA Test Kit. It’s a top-seller all year round at $99. But people really go nuts when there are Prime Day DNA test deals. Get one now while it’s on sale, and you’ll only pay $79 per test.

Also of note, these are price discounts and not coupons. As I mentioned, that means you can get as many as you want at discounted prices.

AncestryDNA home DNA test deals for Prime Day

Next up, it goes without saying that the AncestryDNA + Traits: Genetic Ethnicity + Traits Test is always a huge seller on Prime Day. And that will definitely be true again this year since it’s one of the best Prime Day DNA test deals out there.

This test gets you tons of data including 35 different genetic traits. All that typically costs $119, but right now it’s down to $59 for Prime Day 2022.

This is AncestryDNA’s most popular home HDNA test kit and it’s down to the lowest price of the year.

