Best Prime Big Deal Days deals on Ninja blenders, air fryers, more

There’s no question that Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days Instant Pot deals are wildly popular. Anyone looking for kitchen appliances definitely needs to check out that guide. But we think you might find even better offers on Ninja kitchen appliances this year, including super-popular blenders and air fryers.

Believe it or not, some of these deals are even better than the sales we saw this past summer during Prime Day in July!

Products from all of Ninja’s most popular product lines are on sale, and several of them are down to the lowest prices of 2023. That includes the Ninja CREAMi ice cream maker, Ninja air fryers, Ninja blenders, and more deals with prices starting at $64.99!

Ninja blender deals

Image source: Ninja

Ninja blenders are insanely popular, and there are multiple deals available during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale. My favorite is definitely the Ninja BL770AMZ Mega Kitchen System blender bundle.

This diverse model can handle food prep, shakes, smoothies, and more. It features a 1500-watt motor that is so durable, it might even outlast you. The BL770AMZ also includes presets to make your life as easy as possible.

With a retail price of $200, the Ninja BL770AMZ blender and food processor is already a great value. But for Amazon’s big sale, it’s down to just $119.99!

There are a few other Ninja blender models on sale right now as well. Check them out below.

Ninja air fryer deals

Image source: Ninja/Amazon

Ninja air fryers might be even more popular than Ninja blenders, if you can believe that. And Ninja has some killer deals lined up for Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event.

The hottest one is the Ninja Air Fryer AF101, which is easily one of the most popular air fryers on the planet among our readers. A product doesn’t rack up 41,000 5-star Amazon reviews for nothing, after all.

This model retails for $130, and it’s a bargain at that price. On October 10-11, however, it’s on sale for just $89.99. That’s not quite as low as the deal we saw last year during this event, but it’s the best price of 2023.

If you’ve been eyeing the AF101 but you need something bigger, I have just the thing.

The larger Ninja AF161 Max XL air fryer has all the same features as the AF101, and more. Plus, it has 5.5-quart capacity, up from 4 quarts with the smaller model. This $170 XL air fryer is on sale for just $119.99 during the Prime Big Deal Days event.

Here are a few more Ninja air fryer models that are discounted this week:

Prime Day Ninja CREAMi deals

Image source: Ninja

Summer might be gone, but there’s never a bad time for ice cream. This is an indisputable fact.

With that in mind, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Ninja CREAMi is one of the most popular Ninja kitchen appliances among our readers.

The Ninja CREAMi can make ice cream, milkshakes, gelato, smoothies, and so much more. It has seven different one-touch programs that make common functions easy. I personally use it all the time to make delicious sorbet.

Anyone with a Ninja CREAMi ice cream maker will tell how amazing it is. They might even say it’s the best $200 they’ve ever spent. But you won’t spend $200 on it, because this awesome Ninja device is on sale with a deep discount during the Prime Big Deal Days event on October 10-11.

