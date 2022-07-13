25 ultra-popular Prime Day deals everyone’s swarming Amazon to buy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 has been nothing short of spectacular so far. The team here at BGR Deals has been digging through thousands of Prime Day deals to showcase all the best ones for our readers. As a result, our audience has saved money on countless thousands of products.

Are you wondering which sales are the most popular Prime Day 2022 deals among our readers? We’re going to feature all the hottest sales right here in this roundup.

First, we have good news and bad news.

The bad news is that the #1 hottest deal among BGR Deals readers is sold out. It was an offer that gave you a $12.50 bonus credit with the purchase of a $50 Amazon Gift card. And it won’t surprise anyone that Amazon is sold out of its stash.

But the good news is that there are a bunch of other gift card deals on that same page if you scroll down. Plus, on top of that, there are tons of similar offers you can read about in our Amazon gift card deals roundup!

Make sure you get in on the action while you still can. And once you’re done with that, check out the rest of Prime Day 2022’s most popular deals right here.

Most popular deals of Prime Day 2022

If you visit Amazon’s main Prime Day hub, you’ll see all the deals that Amazon is featuring this year. They’re all phenomenal deals, of course, but are they really that popular?

Amazon never shares sales numbers. As a result, we have no way to know if those items are flying off the shelves or if Amazon just has deals in place to promote those offers.

With that in mind, we dug through our own system to see which Amazon Prime Day deals have been best-sellers among our readers. And we’re going to show you the 20 top deals (aside from the aforementioned gift card deal that’s sold out) right here in this roundup.

The products at the top of the list shouldn’t surprise anyone at this point. That’s because these top 5 products are best-sellers anytime they’re discounted.

For Prime Day 2022, these best-sellers are down to the lowest prices of 2022. Needless to say, our readers are swarming Amazon to get them.

Top 5 most popular Prime Day deals

First up, we have Apple’s AirPods Pro. They cost $249 right now if you buy them from Apple, but they’re down to $169.99 for Prime Day!

Next up, we have the mega-popular Beckham Hotel collection bed pillows.

These luxurious pillows are regularly priced at $50 for a 2-pack. They have a whopping 103,000 5-star reviews, so they’re obviously worth every penny. During Prime Day 2022, Beckham’s beloved pillows are on sale for just $12.90 each!

That matches the lowest price of the year for Queen size pillows. Plus, Beckham King size pillows are down to $18.15 each for Prime Day, which is also the lowest price of the year.

Moving back to Apple, the company’s wildly-popular AirPods 2 are #3 on the list among our readers.

They’re normally priced at $129, which is already a great value. Right now, however, you can snag a pair for just $89.99 until Prime Day 2022 ends.

Two Amazon devices round out the top 5 most popular Prime Day deals among our readers. And neither one will come as much of a surprise.

In the #4 spot, we have the Echo Dot 4th-Gen & Amazon Smart Plug bundle.

The Echo Dot retails for $50 on its own. Then, the Amazon Smart Plug is another $25. It’s pricey, but it has more than 400,000 5-star reviews so it’s worth it.

That’s $75 combined, but this bundle is down to just $24.99 for Prime Day 2022!

And at #5 we have the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is a perennial best-seller. It’s down to $24.99 instead of $50, which is the best price of 2022.

Full list of our 25 most popular deals

Below, you’ll find all 25 of the most popular Prime Day 2022 deals among our readers, including the ones above. Prime Day ends just before midnight on July 13, so you’re almost out of time to save!

