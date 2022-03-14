Monday’s deals: Headphones, Chromebook, Alexa light switch, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Are you bummed that the weekend is over? Don’t worry because we’ve got tons of incredible Amazon deals for you to check out on Monday. There’s a one-day sale on best-selling Anker headphones and earbuds that you won’t believe. We also found incredible Chromebook deals with prices starting at $139.99. Plus, there’s a huge sale on the Ecobee Switch+, which is a smart light switch with a built-in Echo Dot. How cool is that?!

In this big roundup, we’ll show you all the best deals we found on Monday, March 14, 2022.

Monday’s best deals

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

To start things off today, Apple’s super-popular AirPods Pro noise cancelling earbuds are just $189.99 at Amazon instead of $249.

That’s a fantastic price, but there’s another deal you should know about, too. Some people say Amazon’s Echo Buds are nearly as good, and they’re down to just $84.99 today or $105.99 for Echo Buds with wireless charging. That’s crazy!

Or, if you don’t need ANC, score a pair of AirPods 2 for only $109.99. Better yet, there’s a huge one-day sale on best-selling Anker wireless headphones and earbuds today!

Also, the #1 best-selling ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum is on sale at the lowest price of the year today.

Another great sale slashes the prices of several best-selling laptops. Pick up an HP Chromebook 11a for just $139.99 instead of $260, or get the beloved Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 for $209.99 instead of $320. That’s a great deal!

Also, if you want a great Windows laptop with a deep discount, check out the ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 for $399.99 instead of $480.

Last but certainly not least, you really need to check out the Ecobee Switch+ Smart Light Switch. It’s a smart light switch with a built-in hands-free Alexa speaker like an Echo Dot. It retails for $80, but today it’s on sale for only $35.70.

Head over to Amazon’s daily deals page to see more great sales. Or, skip to the best of the best right here in today’s deals roundup.

💥 ONE DAY ONLY 💥

🍎 Amazing Apple deals 🍎

🚨 Spotlight deals 🚨

🔥 The hottest Amazon device deals 🔥

🤑 Best-selling Amazon deals with DEEP discounts 🤑

😷 Pandemic Essentials 😷

💸 All-time low prices 💸

🎉 Popular NOOK devices on sale 🎉

Score a super-popular NOOK Galaxy Projector for $59.99 instead of $120 — this is the awesome gadget that went mega-viral on TikTok !

for $59.99 instead of $120 — this is the awesome gadget that went ! NOOK Smart Lights are down to $22.99 per 2-pack instead of $46

are down to $22.99 per 2-pack instead of $46 The $140 NOOK Cam with pan and tilt is at an all-time low price of $69.99

with pan and tilt is at an all-time low price of $69.99 Pick up a $50 NOOK LED Neck Reader for $24.99 and let your partner sleep soundly at night

Check out more of today’s hottest daily deals right here:

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$189.99 You Save:$59.01 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Smart Plug Amysen - A Certified & Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) List Price:$24.97 Price:$19.92 You Save:$5.05 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$33.59 You Save:$16.40 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$44.75 Price:$22.38 You Save:$22.37 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby… Price:$49.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker, Louder Volume, Crystal Clear Stereo Sound, Rich Bass,… List Price:$34.99 Price:$27.99 You Save:$7.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021 | Streaming Device 4K/HDR/Dolby Vision with Roku Voice Remote and… List Price:$49.99 Price:$37.97 You Save:$12.02 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) List Price:$159.00 Price:$109.99 You Save:$49.01 (31%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Ultrean Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart (4 Liter) Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven Oilless Cooker with LCD Dig… List Price:$74.99 Price:$59.99 You Save:$15.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price:$179.00 Price:$169.00 You Save:$10.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band List Price:$279.00 Price:$244.00 You Save:$35.00 (13%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Breatheze KN95 Face Mask Made in USA Disposable Masks Breathable Face Mask Kn95 Mask White Face… List Price:$16.99 Price:$14.99 You Save:$2.00 (12%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Shower Head, 8 Inch High Pressure Rainfall Shower Head/Handheld Shower Combo with 11 Inch Exten… List Price:$65.99 Price:$49.49 You Save:$16.50 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

On/Go At-Home COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Test, 2 Tests Per Pack, Test Results in 10 Minutes, F… List Price:$24.88 Price:$24.00 You Save:$3.01 (12%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test, 2 Tests per Pack,FDA EUA Authorized OTC at-Home Self Test,… Price:$17.98 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover - Reusable Cat and Dog Hair Remover for Furniture, Couch, Carpet, Car… List Price:$34.99 Price:$26.95 You Save:$8.04 (23%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator for Strong Odor - Citrus Deodorizer for Dog Urine Smells on Ca… Price:$37.99 ($37.99 / Count) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer - Collapsible, Multi-Compartment Automotive SUV Car Organizer fo… List Price:$29.99 Price:$18.89 You Save:$11.10 (37%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Active Pets Car Seat Cover for Dogs - Standard Dog Seat Cover for Back Seat Use - Waterproof &… List Price:$45.96 Price:$36.96 You Save:$9.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper Pillow Top Cotton Top with Down Alternative Fi… List Price:$59.99 Price:$39.90 You Save:$20.09 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Wyze Cam Spotlight, Wyze Cam v3 Security Camera with Spotlight Kit, 1080p HD Security Camera wi… List Price:$52.96 Price:$49.96 You Save:$3.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush, Shadow Black, HY1200/06 Price:$39.95 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!