Monday’s deals: 50% off Funko Pop! toys, Lenovo laptops, $20 queen sheets, AirPods Pro, more

With almost exactly one month to go until Black Friday, sales from top retailers are off the charts right now. You’ve got the Best Buy early Black Friday sale with price guarantees good through November 26th. If a price drops further between now and Black Friday, Best Buy will refund you the difference.
Amazon Epic Daily Deals page has even more Black Friday quality bargains. Plus, Walmart’s early Black Friday sale is unbelievable. You really need to check it out!
We dug through all the big sales out there right now to find the best of the best. And we’ve rounded up all the hottest deals right here in this post.
Spotlight deals
AmazonBasics queen bed sheets
It should be safe to assume that we all have enough stress in our lives right now. The last thing we want to worry about struggling with is sleep problems. What you might not realize, however, is that the quality of the sheets on your bed can have a pretty big impact on the quality of sleep you’re getting at night.
A good bed pillow is a must and so is a mattress that’s comfortable and supportive. But sheets can play a big role as well since they impact important things like comfort and temperature regulation. Some people think you need to pay a fortune for good sheets, but that’s definitely not the case. And today, we’ve got the perfect example for you to showcase that fact.
Amazon Basics lightweight super soft queen sheets set have a new lower price, so you can pick up a set for just $19.99. How good are they, you ask. Well, if the whopping 216,000+ 5-star reviews don’t prove it, we don’t know what will!
Esicoo smart plugs with Alexa and Google
Esicoo Wi-Fi Smart Plugs are best-selling Wi-Fi smart plugs that work with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and popular smart home platforms. The free companion app for smartphones lets you control your smart plugs from anywhere in the world using your iPhone, Android phone, or tablet. Also, there’s no hub required.
You can control your plugs manually or set schedules, timers, and rules. You can also create groups to control more than one smart plug at a time.
These Esicoo Wi-Fi Smart Plugs are easy to install and easy to operate. They’re the perfect addition to any smart home setup, and they’re just $4.49 each if you buy a 4-pack while it’s on sale with a deep discount.
Monday’s best deals
- Get Amazon Basics Super Soft queen sheets with a whopping 216,000+ 5-star reviews for just $19.99
- There are five pages of deals on Funko Pop! toys and figures today at Amazon with discounts up to 50%!
- Save big on Lenovo laptops for one day only
- Best-in-class Ecovacs robot vacuums are on sale at the lowest prices ever for one day only!
- The Tineco Floor One S3 Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuum that went mega-viral on TikTok is $60 off if you get one before they sell out
- 🚨 AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging got their first-ever discount at Amazon!
- Or, regular AirPods Pro are down to $175 or less if you get them renewed at Amazon, and you’ll pay $197 for new AirPods Pro
- Plus, save up to $100 on other AirPods models
- The brand new Apple Watch Series 7 is also discounted for the first time ever right now at Amazon
- Wyze Cam v3 with color night vision has a RARE discount right now if you hurry
- You can also save on the Wyze Cam v3 Spotlight, which is the same great camera with an added spotlight!
- The best-selling AstroAI Mini Fridge with 19,000 5-star ratings is on sale today for just $37.39 in every color
- Get the crazy borescope camera that lets you see inside anything for $45.49 instead of $70
- This amazing Amazon sale slashes top-rated memory foam mattresses to as little as $92.90!
- Don’t need a whole new mattress? Get this best-selling mattress topper with 40,000+ 5-star reviews for just $37.95
- The beloved Potensic Elfin 2K camera drone that folds up as small as a smartphone is down to just $59.99 with coupon code SAVE20ELFIN
- Save big on Shark vacuums, mops, and robot vacuums for one day only
- 🚨 FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get a $50 Amazon Gift card with promo code USGIFTCARD21, get $10 free!
- First-time gift card buyers only — details here
- 🚨 MORE FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get $12 FREE when you add $100 to your Amazon Gift Card balance using Amazon Reload
- First-time reloaders only — details here
- Tuff & Co clear iPhone cases in any size for only $15.99
- Get a fan-favorite Spade & Co Health Smartwatch 2 with a massive discount that slashes it from $160 to $59.99
- Best-selling Acer laptops are 20% off for one day only
- The brand new 2021 Apple MacBook Pro (14-inch) has its first-ever discount right now — save $50
- Save up to $120 off Arlo camera bundles
- The super-popular Yeedi k600 robot vacuum is somehow on sale for only $89.99, down from $130!
- Get Wi-Fi smart plugs that work with Alexa and Google for just $4.49 each (thousands of 5-star reviews!)
- The Ultrean 8-in-1 Air Fryer XL is down to an all-time low of just $74.99 instead of $110
- Add hands-free Alexa to any car with an Echo Auto refurb, just $19.99 today instead of $50
- You can score Amazon’s #1 best-selling Mellanni queen bed sheets with a whopping 190,000 5-star reviews for $35.97, a HUGE 25% discount!
- Luxurious CGK bed sheets with 100,000+ 5-star ratings start at just $27.99 today
- Want another great option with an even higher thread count? Check out silky-smooth Danjor Linens 1800 Series bed sheets with 77,000 5-star reviews on sale starting at $19.54!
- Amazon has a top-rated Kmouk TV Soundbar on sale for just $47.99 instead of $60
- The #1 best-selling AquaSonic Black Series electric toothbrush with 39,000 5-star reviews is on sale for $36.95
- Turn your shower into a spa with a luxurious rainfall shower head on sale for $16.99 🚿
- The stunning eufy Smart Lock Touch with fingerprint unlock is on sale at its lowest price ever
