Friday’s top deals: 200+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals you won’t believe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Holy moly… Black Friday 2021 is finally here and the deals are absolutely incredible! The early Black Friday deals were off the charts in 2021. But big retailers always save their very best deals for Black Friday, which is today. Of course, when it comes to online shopping here in the US, none are bigger than Amazon.

You seriously won’t believe the insane Black Friday deals that Amazon has in store this year!

Before we get to our favorite deals, we should obviously note that Amazon isn’t the only game in town. Yes, the Amazon Black Friday deals event has hundreds of thousands of the best Black Friday sales you can find. But you should definitely also check Walmart’s Black Friday deals and the big Best Buy Black Friday sale.

Thursday’s best deals

On Friday, we dug up more than 200 amazing Amazon Black Friday deals that you’re going to love. And as is often the case, the hottest products of the year come from Apple.

First and foremost, AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging hit a new all-time low price of just $169.99. They were just released last month, so we can’t believe they got such a massive discount! The bad news is they keep selling out. If you miss them you can get AirPods 3 instead for $149.99. That’s also the lowest price ever! The Apple Watch Series 7 also just got its first-ever discount and the Apple Watch SE is $60 off for a new all-time low price of $219.

Elsewhere in Amazon’s big Black Friday blowout, you’ll find the Wi-Fi 6 equipped Fire TV Stick 4K Max on sale for the first time ever! Get one for $34.99 instead of $55, or you can snag the Fire TV Stick 4K for $24.99. Echo Show deals start at $44.99. Fire Tablet deals also start at $44.99. And Blink home camera deals start at… you guessed it… $44.99! You can also get the Blink Mini for only $19.99 though, and Ring Video Doorbell deals start at just $41.99.

Even more amazing Black Friday deals

Want to clean the air in your home? All the best-selling Coway air purifiers are discounted right now for Black Friday. We can’t even believe some of these deals are real!

On top of that, the powerful new Neatbot N2 self-emptying robot vacuum has a massive $150 discount for Prime members. Or, the Yeedi Vac Station self-emptying robot vacuum & mop is $150 off for everyone thanks to an Amazon coupon.

And are you ready for this? You get a free $50 Amazon gift card when you buy an Oculus Quest 2!

On top of all that, the PS Plus deal we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived. PlayStation Plus 12-month membership cards are now on sale for $39.99 each instead of $60. And as always, they’re stackable so you can add as many years as you want to your account.

Believe it or not, the insane Philips Hue 3-bulb color ambiance kit Black Friday deal that sold out last week is back in stock!

Those deals are so great… and it’s just the tip of the iceberg. Check out all the best deals of the day down below.

💥 ONE DAY ONLY 💥

🍎 Amazing Apple deals 🍎

😲 Unreal Samsung deals 😲

🚨 Spotlight deals 🚨

🔥 Black Friday Amazon device deals 🔥

🌬️ Coway Air Purifiers on sale 🌬️

🤑 Free money from Amazon 🤑

💻 Best laptop deals 💻

💸 All-time low prices 💸

🎉 Best-sellers with deep discounts 🎉

Scroll through more of today’s best deals down below.

New Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $169.99 You Save: $79.01 (32%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price: $169.99 Price: $149.99 You Save: $20.00 (12%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) - Silver Aluminum Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band List Price: $279.00 Price: $219.00 You Save: $60.00 (22%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, 41mm Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band - Regular Price: $379.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

PlayStation Plus: 12 Month Membership [Digital Code] List Price: $59.99 Price: $39.99 You Save: $20.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Oculus Quest 2 - 128GB/256GB VR Headset + $50 Amazon Credit Price: Get a $50 Credit! Buy Now Coupon Code: OCULUS50 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

yeedi k600 Robot Vacuum, with 1800pa Super-Strong Suction, Up to 110 min Runtime, Ultra Slim List Price: $129.99 Price: $89.99 You Save: $40.00 (31%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080 HD video, night vision, motion… List Price: $34.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $15.00 (43%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Auto and 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited FREE w/ auto-renew List Price: $49.99 Price: $14.99 You Save: $35.00 (70%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Price: Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL, 5.5 Qt. Capacity that can Air Fry, Air Roast, Bake, Reheat & Dehyd… List Price: $149.99 Price: $99.99 You Save: $50.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

yeedi Vac Station Robot Vacuum and Mop, Self-Emptying 3 in 1, 30 Days Auto Empty, 3000Pa Suctio… List Price: $499.99 Price: $349.99 You Save: $150.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Neabot N2 Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying, Wi-Fi Connected, Works with Alexa, Lidar Navigation,… List Price: $489.99 Price: $349.99 You Save: $140.00 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Noise-Cancelling, with Alexa Voice Contr… List Price: $349.00 Price: $179.00 You Save: $170.00 (49%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Sony WF-1000XM4 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbud Headphones with Alexa Bu… List Price: $279.99 Price: $248.00 You Save: $31.99 (11%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) | Charcoal with Sengled Bluetooth Color bulb | Alexa smart home starter kit List Price: $54.98 Price: $24.99 You Save: $34.99 (64%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Ultenic K10 Air Fryer 5.3QT, Smart APP Control, One Touch Screen with 11 Presets and 100 Chef-c… List Price: $128.00 Price: $89.01 You Save: $38.99 (30%) Buy Now Coupon Code: ULTENICK10 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker with Stress Management, Sleep Tracking and 24/7 Heart… List Price: $149.95 Price: $99.95 You Save: $50.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Introducing Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV con… List Price: $54.99 Price: $34.99 You Save: $20.00 (36%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby… List Price: $49.99 Price: $24.99 You Save: $25.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), HD streaming device List Price: $39.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $20.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker with Stress Management, Sleep Tracking and 24/7 Heart… List Price: $149.95 Price: $99.95 You Save: $50.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test, Ethnicity Estimate, AncestryDNA Test Kit Price: Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test Including Health Predispositions,… List Price: $199.00 Price: $99.00 You Save: $100.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle: Personal Genetic DNA Test Including full Health + Ancestry… List Price: $229.00 Price: $109.00 You Save: $120.00 (52%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Buy a $50 Amazon Gift card, get a $10 credit FREE! Price: Spend $50, Get $10 Buy Now Coupon Code: USGIFTCARD21 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

MORE FREE MONEY: Get a $12 Amazon credit when you reload $100 to your account Price: Add $100, Get $12 FREE Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Watch any video included with Prime and earn a $5 Amazon credit! Price: View This Promo Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price: $15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

