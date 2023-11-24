Black Friday Echo Auto deal adds Alexa to any car for $35

Amazon is going all out this year during Black Friday. That’s especially true when it comes to the company’s own devices. From Fire TV Sticks and Fire tablets to Kindle eReaders, they’re all on sale at the best prices of the year.

But if you really want to see an incredible bargain, you should definitely check out Amazon’s Black Friday Echo Auto deal for 2023.

Everyone loves having Alexa in their homes. There are endless “skills” that Amazon’s virtual personal assistant can take care of for you. The problem for so many people, however, is what happens when they leave the house. They lose access to all their Echo speakers since Amazon doesn’t make any portable Echo speakers anymore.

That ends today, however, thanks to an Amazon Echo Auto deal ahead of Black Friday. You’d have to be crazy to pass it up.

The sale gets you one of Amazon’s best Alexa devices ever for just $34.99, which is a great deal on its own. But if you want to sweeten the pot, you can get 4 months of free Amazon Music Unlimited with it for the same price of just $34.99!

The best Echo Auto deal of 2023

It should go without saying that Amazon is well aware of Alexa’s old limitations. That’s exactly why the company created products like Echo Buds that give you access to Alexa on the go. Of note, Echo Buds happen to be on sale at the lowest price ever right now — just $64.99.

Apple’s brand-new USB-C AirPods Pro 2 are down to the lowest price ever thanks to a massive discount… and Echo Buds are still over $100 cheaper!

Then there’s the Echo Auto, which gives you hands-free access to Alexa in your car while you drive. Right now, Amazon’s Black Friday Echo Auto deal slashes it to a new all-time low price of just $14.99!

Alexa is no longer merely a luxury for so many people out there. Instead, Amazon’s virtual personal assistant is a necessity these days. I can’t even remember what life was like before I had Alexa doing my bidding.

Alexa turns the lights on and off for me. It shows me who’s at my front door thanks to a Ring Video Doorbell and an Echo Show. Plus, it makes my coffee in the morning and arms my alarm system at night.

I’m so used to having the ability to speak commands to Alexa that I have definitely caught myself doing it once or twice when I wasn’t even near an Echo speaker. Oops!

Take Alexa anywhere

I really only have one problem with all this reliance on Alexa. It’s the fact that Alexa isn’t readily available once I leave my house. Or at least, that used to be the case. Thanks to one of Amazon’s best Alexa smart devices, I don’t have to worry anymore.

It’s called the Echo Auto, and it’s basically an Echo Dot for your car. It gives you hands-free access to all the Alexa skills you love. Plus, it plays Alexa’s voice or streaming music through my car’s speakers.

This is a must-have for anyone who uses Alexa. And right now, it’s on sale right now for just $34.99 instead of $50 if you get one before this deal ends. That’s a 36% discount, and it’s the lowest price ever for Amazon’s newest model.

Or, if you want an even crazier deal, you can get an Echo Auto with 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for the same $34.99.

That’s a $95 value, so you’re getting a huge discount for Black Friday 2023.

Other Amazon device deals

This Black Friday Echo Auto deal obviously isn’t the only noteworthy discount on an Amazon device. Everything from the Echo Dot and Echo Pop to Fire TV Sticks, Echo Shows, Kindles, Fire tablets, and more is on sale right now with massive discounts.

If you want to see all of the Black Friday Amazon device deals in one place, head over to this special page on Amazon’s site.

