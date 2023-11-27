Cyber Monday Google deals on Pixel, Nest, and more

Google fans are really in store for a treat during Cyber Monday 2023. Practically every popular product that the company makes is on sale with a deep discount right now. That includes Pixel smartphones like the Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold. Also, Nest thermostats and video doorbells are on sale with deep discounts.

As a matter of fact, Pixel phones, Nest smart home devices, and other popular Google products are currently down to the lowest prices of the year. The only bad news is that many of the best deals are scheduled to end today instead of sticking around for Cyber Week.

The stars of the show this year are massive discounts on Pixel smartphones. Any Android user in search of a new handset absolutely must check out these deals.

Google’s sales start at just $374 for the Pixel 7a, which typically sells for $499+, and $89.99 for the Nest Thermostat. Plus, the flagship Pixel 8 Pro is down to a new all-time low price, and the Pixel Fold foldable smartphone has its biggest discount ever.

Cyber Monday Google Pixel phone deals

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The latest and greatest Pixel handsets are obviously among the best Android phones on the market. And that’s true across every market segment, from entry-level up to flagship. Pixel phones don’t sell as well as Samsung’s Galaxy phone lineup, of course. But there’s a pretty obvious explanation for that: Samsung spends billions of dollars marketing its smartphones.

If you’re not tied to Samsung’s Galaxy brand, though, you definitely need to check out this year’s Cyber Monday deals on Pixel phones.

First up, the entry-level Pixel 7a is on sale for just $374 instead of $499. There is simply no other Android phone on the planet in this price range that can touch the Pixel 7a.

Next up, the latest and greatest Pixel flagship phones are also on sale right now.

Google has fantastic Cyber Monday deals on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Both models are on sale at the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. The Pixel 8 normally starts at $699, which is already an impressive value. Buy one during Cyber Monday, however, and prices start at only $549.

The Pixel 8 series got a price increase compared to last year’s Pixel 7 phones. With that in mind, this is a great opportunity to take some of the sting out of Google’s price hikes.

That’s a remarkable deal you don’t want to miss… unless you opt for the Pro version instead, that is.

Google’s Pixel 8 Pro is an excellent flagship smartphone that definitely competes with the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max from Apple.

The Pixel 8 Pro starts at $999, but if you buy one today, prices start at just $799. That’s a new all-time low price!

Finally, we have a treat for Google fans shopping for the company’s first foldable phone.

You can read BGR’s in-depth Google Pixel Fold review to learn all about why people like Google’s new foldable so much. Or, if you already know what’s up and you have your heart set on one, now is the time to pull the trigger.

During Google’s Cyber Monday sale, you can get the Pixel Fold for as little as $1,399. It normally sells for $1,799 or more, so this is a terrific deal.

Other deals on Pixel Watch, Pixel Buds, & Google Fi

Image source: Google

Looking for some Pixel accessories to go with your new smartphone? Google is also offering deep discounts on the Pixel Watch, Pixel Watch 2, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Buds A-Series.

Here are our favorites:

Nest Thermostat models on sale

Image source: Nest

The entry-level Nest Thermostat is also on sale for Cyber Monday, and it’s down to the lowest price ever right now.

Google’s Nest Thermostat includes all of the important smart features from the flagship Learning Thermostat model. You’ll be able to control your thermostat from anywhere using the Nest app or your voice, thanks to Google Assistant and Alexa support. Plus, you’ll save plenty of money on your energy bill thanks to Nest’s intelligent features that tune your settings constantly and learn from your behavior.

Google’s newest Nest Thermostat has a list price of $130, and that’s a terrific value. Right now, however, it’s down to just $89.99.

Nest Learning Thermostat on sale

Image source: Nest

Though the Nest Thermostat has all the key features of the more expensive model, there are still some good reasons to upgrade. Many people are willing to pay a little more for a gorgeous OLED display and stainless steel finish.

Google’s Nest Learning Thermostat is also on sale right now. And just like the cheaper Nest model, it’s down to the lowest price of the year for Cyber Monday.

Anyone who wants the best of the best should look no further. During Cyber Monday 2023, you’ll find it on sale for $179 instead of $250.

It’s still a lot more than the base model, but it’s worth the extra cash to plenty of people out there.

Other Google deals for Cyber Monday

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

On top of all those great Google deals for Cyber Monday, there are several other Google devices on sale right now. And some of these sales are on popular products that you won’t want to miss.

Discounted products include Nest Cams, Nest Wi-Fi mesh routers, Chromecast 4K, and more. Scroll through all of these fantastic Cyber Monday 2023 offers down below.

