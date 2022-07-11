Oops: 10 crazy Amazon Prime Day deals just started ahead of schedule

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 starts on Tuesday, July 12. Then, it runs until the end of the day on Wednesday, July 13. At least, that’s what Amazon said when it made its big Prime Day announcement earlier this month.

Today is Monday, July 11, and there are already tons of incredible Prime Day sales you can shop right now. That means either someone made a mistake and started these deals early, or Amazon just couldn’t wait any longer.

Either way, I’m going to show you 10 crazy Prime Day deals that you can get right now, even though they weren’t supposed to start until Tuesday.

Be sure to visit Amazon’s Prime Day 2022 hub to see all the hottest Prime Day deals. Plus, we’ve rounded up all the best bargains right here in this mega-list of Prime Day deals.

First, get free money for Prime Day 2022

Image source: Amazon

There are also big alternative sales you can shop this week from other major retailers. For example, you won’t believe the Walmart Rollbacks that are rolling out all week long to combat Prime Day.

But Prime Day 2022 is obviously the biggest sale happening this week.

Prime members will find millions of deals available all over the world for Prime Day. Some are better than others, but the best ones are obvious: Free Amazon credit!

First, get a free $10 Amazon credit if you’ve never used Amazon Reload before. Just add $100 or more to your account and you’ll get the bonus! See Amazon’s terms and conditions to check your eligibility.

Next, the Amazon Stampcard promotion lets you perform four simple tasks to collect four virtual stamps. Then, you get a free $10 credit! Check out the promo page for more details.

Prime members can get up to $40 in additional free Amazon credit to spend on Prime Day! You’ll find all the details right here.

On top of that, there’s another offer that will be available on July 12-13. Head to this Amazon page and you can get another $12.50 promotional credit just for using Amazon Reload to add $50 to your account.

You’ll obviously spend that $50 on Prime Day 2022 alone, so how can you pass up that deal?

Unbelievable Prime Day deals that started early

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

As I mentioned earlier, there are tons of Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals that started early. There’s no telling why, but that doesn’t matter. The bottom line is that these deals get you the best prices of the year on some of the hottest products available.

Let’s check out the best deals that went live ahead of schedule!

Apple deals

There are a bunch of awesome Prime Day Apple deals that popped up early this week. But two of them are particularly appealing.

First, Apple’s best-selling AirPods Pro are down to just $169.99 right now for Prime Day 2022. That’s a massive $79 discount!

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Cancelling, Transpa… List Price:$249.00 Price:$169.99 You Save:$79.01 (32%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Then, on top of that, the insanely popular Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale too.

Head over to Apple’s site right now and $399 is the cheapest price you’ll pay for this popular smartwatch. For Prime Day 2022, however, Amazon has prices starting at just $284.

That’s over $100 off!

This pricing is completely unheard of, and it won’t be around for long.

Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch w/ Green Aluminum Case with Clover Sport Band. Fitn… List Price:$399.00 Price:$284.00 You Save:$115.00 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Stick sale

All of Amazon’s Fire TV Stick models are on sale at all-time low prices. But there are two particularly sweet deals you need to see.

First, the newest Fire TV Stick Lite model is on sale for just $11.99. That’s a new all-time low price, beating the previous low of $16.

Fire TV Stick Lite with latest Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls), HD streaming device List Price:$29.99 Price:$11.99 You Save:$18.00 (60%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Or, if you want to step things up, the Fire TV Stick 4K everyone is obsessed with is down to $24.99.

That matches this model’s lowest price ever.

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby… List Price:$49.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$25.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon Echo deals

Fire TV Sticks are obviously very popular. But Amazon’s Echo device lineup is just as hot right now. And if you’re a Prime member, there are several incredible Echo deals that are available right now, one day ahead of schedule.

My personal favorite Prime Day Echo deal is on the Echo Dot 4th-Gen, which is down to just $19.99 instead of $50. Plus, you can get a free Sengled LED smart bulb for that price, or add on a $25 Amazon Smart Plug for just $5!

Blink camera sale

Last but certainly not least, Amazon has a slew of Prime Day Blink camera deals that started one day early.

You’ll find two pages of Blink bargains if you follow that link above. But there are two offers I definitely need to showcase.

First, you can get Blink Mini home security cameras for just $15 each if you buy a 2-pack. And second, the Blink Outdoor 3 camera kit is down to $124.99 instead of $285, and you get a free Blink Mini with your purchase!

Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080p HD video, night vision, motion… List Price:$64.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$35.00 (54%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Blink Outdoor – 3 camera kit with Blink Mini Price:$124.99 Buy Now BGR may receive a commission

More Prime Day deals for 2022

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

All 10 of those early Prime Day 2022 deals are unbelievable. They offer all-time low prices on some of the best-selling products out there.

Of course, that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

If you want to check out even more Prime Day deals that are available ahead of schedule, I’ve got you covered. Just head over to Amazon’s Prime Day deals page to start browsing.

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!