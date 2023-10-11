Best LifeStraw deals for Prime Big Deal Days 2023

The first annual Prime Big Deal Days event replaces last year’s maiden Prime Early Access Sale, giving Amazon Prime members a jump on Black Friday deals. And as expected, there are tons of discounts on popular products. One perennial best-selling brand with Prime Big Deal Days discounts is LifeStraw, which is offering great deals on some of its most popular water filtration products.

Prices start at just $9.99 for the original LifeStraw that everyone loves so much. Or, you can go for the newer Peak Series model with an updated design for $16.22, down from $25. There are also a bunch of LifeStraw water bottles and home pitchers on sale, and I’ll cover all of my favorite deals right here.

Why do you need a LifeStraw?

Image source: LifeStraw There are two different LifeStraw deals available during the Prime Big Deal Days, which is basically a fall 2023 version of Prime Day. Of course, the most popular deal is on the original LifeStraw Personal Water Filter since it’s down to the lowest price ever.

There really isn’t a better accessory for camping, hiking, fishing, or anything else involving remote locations or the great outdoors. This personal water filter can mean the difference between life and death. You might never actually need to use it, but it’s nice to know it’s there if something happens and you need it.

LifeStraw portable water filters can take water from any common source and make it potable. Well, any common source that you’d find in and around the woods, that is.

Things like bacteria, parasites, and microplastics are all filtered from water by this nifty device. One important note, though: LifeStraws don’t filter salt, so you cannot use a LifeStraw to drink ocean water. Lakes, streams, rivers, and even puddles are all fair game though, so you’ll never find yourself lost without drinkable water.

My favorite LifeStraw deals

During the Prime Big Deal Days event in 2023, Amazon is running several excellent LifeStraw deals.

First off, the best-selling LifeStraw Personal Water Filter is on sale for $9.99 instead of $20. This is the traditional version of the LifeStraw that you can use to drink straight from a water source.

You can also pick up the same model in green for $11.98.

Of note, there are multi-pack deals that are also available for both of the LifeStraws above. I recommend that you don’t get any of those deals, however. For whatever reason, they actually end up costing more per unit this year, so you’re better off just getting a bunch of 1-packs.

LifeStraw fans know that there’s also a newer model of the industry-leading Personal Water Filter. It’s called the Peak Series, and it’s on sale in two different colors during Prime Big Deal Days.

There’s another type of LifeStraw water filter that might be even more appealing to many of our readers. I’m of course referring to LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottles, which are also on sale during this year’s Prime Big Deal Days event.

The LifeStraw Go is basically a LifeStraw Personal Water filter built into a plastic travel bottle. That way, you can fill the bottle from a water source and carry it with you while you hike or camp. It’ll filter as you drink, and it works just as well as the original version of the LifeStraw.

Prices start at $31.46 during this year’s sale, or you can opt for a stainless steel model for $41.97 instead of $60.

Last but certainly not least, there are a few LifeStraw water filter pitchers on sale this year. Here are my favorites:

