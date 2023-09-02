Best Labor Day sales to shop this weekend

Labor Day 2023 is on Monday, and that means two things. First, it means you get the day off work or school to barbecue and relax with friends. And second, it means there are some terrific sales to shop this weekend.
There are several big sales happening right now for Labor Day. You can save on everything from Apple products and Samsung TVs to appliances, laptops, smart home devices, and so much more. Some of these deals offer the lowest prices we’ve seen since Prime Day back in July.
Here are my picks for the five best July 4th sales that you can shop this weekend:
- Amazon Labor Day sale
- Best Buy Labor Day sale
- Walmart Labor Day sale
- Samsung Labor Day sale
- Target Labor Day sale
In addition to that, you’ll find some of my favorite Labor Day weekend deals down below.
Today’s best tech deals
- 🍎 LABOR DAY DEALS ON APPLE DEVICES 🍎
- AirPods Pro 2 are down to $199.99, and AirPods 3 are $149.99
- The Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale starting at $309.99
- Apple Watch Ultra is up to $50 off
- M1 MacBook Air is only $749 (all-time low price)
- M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is $1,099 (all-time low price)
- Entry-level AirPods are on sale for $99
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are back in stock and 10% off
- Check out BGR’s guide on the best Apple deals for more
- 🎆 LABOR DAY TV DEALS 🎆
- Best-selling TVs from LG, Sony, and Samsung have deep discounts
- TCL Fire TVs are on sale
- Save on Samsung smart TVs and soundbars
- Brand-new Hisense ULED TVs start at just $398
- Shop discounted Sony TVs and Blu-ray players
- Super-popular KMC smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are down to just $4 each when you buy a 4-pack
- Labor Day sales on Bose headphones and Sony headphones offer some of the deepest discounts of 2023!
- The IDEA12 foldable dual-camera mini drone is on sale for $35.99 thanks to a double discount
- Labor Day 2023 Amazon device discounts: Echo smart speaker deals start at just $24.99 for the Echo Pop, and the Echo Dot 5 is down to $39.99 instead of $50
- Insignia smart TV deals start at just $64.99 for a 24-inch Fire TV model
- The $350 Nintendo Switch OLED video game console starts at just $279.99 renewed — choose “Good Condition” if you want to see the lowest prices
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is down to an all-time low price thanks to a $20 discount!
How to get $35 in Amazon credit
- Get a $20 Amazon credit when you spend $80 on essentials from Bounty, Charmin, Always, Tide, and more!
- Score a $15 Amazon credit when you buy $60+ of essentials with the promo code BTSSTOCKUP
- Find more offers like this in BGR’s guide on Amazon gift card deals