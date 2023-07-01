Best July 4th sales to shop this weekend

July 4th is right around the corner, and that means two things. First, it means you get the day off work to barbecue and relax with friends. And second, it means there are some terrific sales to shop.
There are several big sales happening right now for the Fourth of July. You can save on everything from Apple products and Samsung TVs to appliances, laptops, smart home devices, and so much more. Plus, Amazon is running a ton of early Prime Day deals that every Prime member should check out.
Here are my picks for the five best July 4th sales that you can shop this weekend:
- Amazon July 4th sale
- Best Buy July 4th sale
- Samsung July 4th sale
- Walmart July 4th sale
- Target July 4th sale
Beyond that, you’ll find some of my favorite deals of the day down below.
Today’s best tech deals
- TOP DEAL: Apple’s brand-new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air is $100 off even though it was just released two weeks ago!
- Super-popular KMC smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are down to just $4.50 each when you buy a 4-pack
- 🚨 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is on sale at the lowest price ever ($58.90, which is 16% off!)
- Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for just $199
- Entry-level AirPods are down to $99 or get renewed AirPods 3 with MagSafe for $133
- Save $100 on Apple’s AirPods Max headphones
- Save $600 on the hot new ECOFLOW DELTA 2 Max solar generator with two 220W solar panels!
- Save up to $50 on GE Opal countertop nugget ice makers
- The IDEA12 foldable dual-camera mini drone is on sale for $31.99 thanks to a double discount
- Save up to $250 on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip, or up to $200 on the 14-inch model
- The M1 MacBook Air is down to $799.99 instead of $999
- Insignia smart TV deals start at just $64.99 for a 24-inch Fire TV model
- Get a Certified Refurbished Fire TV Stick 4K for $21.99
- The Apple Watch Series 8 is back down to the all-time low price of $329, but some colorways are already sold out
- Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is down to $249.99, which is an all-time low
- Dyson cordless stick vacuums are up to 26% off right now at Amazon
- That includes the Dyson V8 for just $349!
- The blazing-fast eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi system is on sale with a 27% discount
- Apple AirTag tracker 4-packs are 9% off ($89.99) — they sold out recently, and they might sell out again thanks to this sale
Featured offers: BLUETTI Summer 2023 sale
- Get the BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station on sale for $209, or save $660 on the BLUETTI AC200MAX
- BLUETTI’s site has discounts of up to $1,600 on top-of-the-line backup battery systems for your home
- The BLUETTI Expandable Power Station AC300 + B300 battery module bundle with 12,288Wh of power has a $900 discount. This generator will power your whole house for days!
How to get $30 in Amazon credit
- You can score a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from popular brands like Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, and more
- Another $15 Amazon credit is available for Prime members in this special Prime Day Amazon Photos promotion
- Prime members can also get two years of Grubhub+ for free if they sign up by July 5
