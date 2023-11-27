Cyber Monday Roomba deals 2023: Best prices on iRobot vacuums

It goes without saying that everyone is looking for Cyber Monday Roomba deals in 2023. And now that you’ve found them, you’re going to be blown away by how good these iRobot Roomba deals are.

Sure, there are plenty of other popular products out there that people are shopping for. Maybe you’re on the lookout for a new LG OLED TV or a laptop. Or perhaps you’re hunting for the best air fryer deal you can find. There are so many sales that you’re bound to find something that suits you. But you’re crazy if you pass up the opportunity to score a discounted Roomba robot vacuum during Cyber Monday and Cyber Week. Believe it or not, prices this year start at just $99.99!

There are so many top-selling models that are down to the best prices of the year. The incredible new Roomba Combo j9+ is on sale for $999 instead of $1,399, and it’s by far the best model that iRobot has ever made.

Of course, that’s still pretty pricey, so there are tons of lower-cost options that are also on sale for Cyber Monday. We’ll cover all the best deals in this big guide.

Some of our favorite iRobot Roomba deals

Robot vacuums are amazing. Ask anyone who owns an autonomous vacuum, and he or she will attest to the fact that it’s nothing short of a game-changer. There’s incredible freedom in not having to worry about annoying chores like regular vacuuming each day, and we all deserve to experience that delightful freedom.

We all know that iRobot’s Roomba played the biggest role in popularizing robot vacuum cleaners. But there’s also no question whatsoever that iRobot is still the market leader to this day.

The company’s various autonomous vacuum models are all a cut above the competition. Of course, the best always comes at a price, and Roomba robot vacuums are no exception to that rule. But it’s totally worth it if you want power and reliability.

If you don’t already own a Roomba robot vacuum or if you’re looking for a second vacuum to handle a different floor of your home, Amazon is running a massive sale. These Cyber Monday Roomba deals are the best bargains we’ve ever seen.

Cheap Roomba models on sale

iRobot has been making robot vacuums for what seems like an eternity. And after all this time, Roomba vacuums are still widely considered to be the best robot vacuum cleaners in the business. This week, five different models from across the company’s product catalog are available with deep discounts at Amazon.

Starting with the most affordable models, the Roomba 694 robot vacuum is down to $159 for Cyber Monday 2023. Or, you’ll spend even less on the Roomba 675, which is on sale for $99.99. These powerful vacuum cleaners cover all the basics. And they add in voice control thanks to support for Amazon’s virtual personal assistant.

On top of those great deals, Amazon also has the Roomba Combo i5+ robot vacuum and mop for $349 instead of $500.

This model comes with a special docking station that allows the vacuum to empty itself when it’s done cleaning. It’s also part of iRobot’s Combo lineup, so it has a built-in mopping feature.

Premium Roomba vacuums with deep discount

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

If you’re looking for something a bit more powerful and with more bells and whistles, there are several premium Roomba robot vacuum models that are on sale for Cyber Monday 2023.

The Roomba Combo j5+ is a great upgrade from the aforementioned Combo i5+, and it also combines vacuuming and mopping on a single robot. But this model is much smarter than its i-series counterpart.

The Combo j5+ retails for $770, but it’s down to $499 for Cyber Monday.

If you want more power, you’ll find that the Roomba Combo j7+ is a terrific option. It’s currently discounted to $699, which happens to be the lowest price ever for this model.

If you’re in search of one of the most powerful iRobot models on the market, the S9+ is an obvious choice. This top-of-the-line Roomba s9+ robot vacuum is down to $899 — and that price includes a Braava Jet m6 robot mop.

Definitely check out BGR’s Roomba S9+ review to learn more about this powerful model.

Last but certainly not least, we have the best of the best.

iRobot’s Roomba Combo j9+ robot vacuum and mop is the company’s new flagship model, and it does it all. You’ll get iRobot’s most powerful vacuum, built-in mopping, AI smarts, an auto-empty dock, and automatic clean water replenishment.

This model retails for $1,399, but it’s on sale for $999 for the holidays.

