Best Cyber Monday electric toothbrush deals in 2023

Cyber Monday electric toothbrush deals give you the perfect opportunity to upgrade your oral care routine. If you already use an electric toothbrush, it’s the perfect time to update. All the best models from Philips Sonicare and Oral-B are on sale at the lowest prices of the year. And if you don’t already use one, it’s high time you upped your game.

Everyone knows the benefits of using an electric toothbrush, but high prices can be offputting. In this roundup, we’ll show you the best Cyber Monday 2023 deals on electric toothbrushes from Philips Sonicare and Oral-B.

Why you need a good electric toothbrush

Image source: Philips/Amazon

Even if you’re the most attentive brusher in the world, a traditional toothbrush will simply never work as well as a high-quality electric toothbrush.

Upgrade to an electric toothbrush model, and you’ll have cleaner teeth, stronger gums, and even better breath. Studies show that using an electric toothbrush also cuts your chances of developing gum disease.

In a nutshell, everyone should have an electric toothbrush.

The problem, however, is that not all electric toothbrushes are created equal. Philips Sonicare is one of the best in the business, and it’s running some terrific deals for Cyber Monday 2023. Oral-B is another top brand, and there are several fantastic deals available right now.

Oral-B electric toothbrush models are on sale

Image source: Oral-B

First up, we have a handful of terrific Cyber Monday electric toothbrush deals from Oral-B.

Prices start at just $29.94 for the Oral-B Pro 1000 CrossAction electric toothbrush. This may very well be one of the best-selling models of the past decade, and we’ve never seen it on sale for less.

The Pro 1000 retails for $50, so you’ll save 40% on the black and white colorways.

The Oral-B iO Series 3 electric toothbrush is down to $49.94 instead of $80, and the Oral-B iO Series 4 is $59.94 instead of $100.

Here are the rest of the Oral-B electric toothbrush deals you’ll find on Cyber Monday 2023:

Best Cyber Monday Philips Sonicare deals

For Cyber Monday, prices start at just $20.95 for the Philips Sonicare One electric toothbrush. At just $25.96, the Philips Sonicare One is a full-featured rechargeable electric toothbrush and a handy carrying case. That way, it’s easy to travel with.

Then, on top of that, you get two extra Sonicare brush heads since this deal is a special bundle!

This bundle comes in three different colors, and all three are included in this Cyber Monday deal.

In addition to that Philips Sonicare One deal, there are also a few more Cyber Monday deals worth exploring. And these deals get you more advanced models with wireless charging stands for your bathroom counter.

First, the $100 Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 is on sale for $59.96. It has the Sonicare design people love, plus a bunch of great features like three different cleaning modes and a pressure sensor that lets you know if you’re brushing too hard.

If you want an upgrade from the 5300, the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6500 with adjustable intensity and 14-day battery life is also on sale.

This model normally costs $170, but it’s down to $109.96 for Cyber Monday 2023.

Last but definitely not least, the Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500 electric toothbrush is the best of the bunch.

This electric toothbrush retails for $190, and it includes so many great features. While these Cyber Monday Philips Sonicare deals are available, you can pick one up for just $119.99.

