Cyber Monday Blink camera deals in 2023 start at $20

Last week, Amazon had some truly incredible deals on Blink home security cameras. Of course, you might’ve been too busy buying 4K TVs and laptops to notice.

If you missed it, however, it turns out that you’re in luck. Amazon’s Cyber Monday Blink camera deals for 2023 are here now, and they’re just as good as the holiday sales we saw last week. Prices start at only $19.99 for the Blink Mini, and so many other models are also on sale.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Of course, it’s not just Blink home cameras on sale right now. In fact, it seems like everything Amazon makes is discounted today.

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Just take one look at the Amazon device deals page right now. You can save up to 50% on Fire TV Sticks or up to 65%% on Echo Show smart displays. All of Amazon’s Fire Tablets are on sale at the lowest prices of the season, and so are Kindles. There are so many more great deals on Amazon devices, too.

If you really want to see the best evidence that it must be Cyber Monday though, check out Amazon’s massive sale on Blink home security cameras.

Blink Mini hits the best price of 2023

All of Amazon’s Blink cameras offer an incredible value compared to the competition. Among our readers, however, the Blink Mini has always been particularly popular. Of course, it’s really not that difficult to see why.

The wonderfully compact Blink Mini home security camera offers all the main features you would want from an indoor camera. It also obviously works with Alexa and it integrates so well with other Amazon devices. But best of all, it retails for just $35. Comparable home cameras from other brands can easily cost $100 or more!

Available on Amazon

Head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find some awesome deals on the Blink Mini. Single cameras are down to only $19.99, which is the best price of the year so far. Or, you’ll save even more if you buy a Blink Mini 2-pack or 3-pack. If you opt for the 3-pack, your cost per camera drops all the way to $13.33 each.

Available on Amazon

You should also definitely check out the Blink Mini Pan-Tilt, which retails for $60 and is on sale for $29.99. Instead of being stationary like most home security cameras, this model has a motorized base. That way, it can pan and tilt to show you every last nook and cranny in the area.

Available on Amazon

Blink Outdoor cameras are on sale

The newest version of the Blink Outdoor is also on sale for Cyber Monday 2023.

This model is completely wireless just like the indoor model. But on top of that, it’s also weatherproof. That means you can install them anywhere on your property that’s within Wi-Fi range.

Add-on cameras start at $90 each, which is a fair price. Right now, however, they’re down to just $53.99 apiece. And if you’re just starting to build out your Blink setup, prices start at just $59.99 for the 1-camera kit. The more cameras you get, the more you’ll save per camera.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Of note, the Blink Outdoor 4 is also down to its best price yet.

Available on Amazon

And last but not least when it comes to outdoor Blink cameras, everyone needs a Blink Video Doorbell. Get one on its own for $29.99, or get a Blink Video Doorbell & Blink Outdoor bundle with a deep discount.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

More Cyber Monday 2023 deals

The Cyber Monday deals we covered in this article are great. But we’ve barely scratched the surface because there are hundreds of thousands of great deals out there this year.

If you’re looking for all the best deals for Cyber Monday 2023, you’ll find them in BGR’s extensive coverage. We’ve rounded up all the hottest products on sale ahead of the holidays this year. Plus, you’ll find all the deepest discounts from top retailers, including Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon.

Check out the following Cyber Monday roundups, and you won’t miss any of the most popular deals of the season!