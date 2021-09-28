The best cheap deals online September 2021

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.How is this best-selling electric toothbrush with 39,000 5-star reviews on sale for just $36.95 at Amazon?! List Price:$59.95 Price:$36.95 ($36.95 / Count) You Save:$23.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
This week’s best cheap deals online
- 🚨 Amazon’s #1 best-selling AquaSonic Black Series electric toothbrush with 39,000 5-star reviews is on sale for $36.95
- The 6-quart Ultrean XL 8-in-1 air fryer oven has a huge discount that slashes it from $110 to $59.49, a new 2021-low!
- The newest Nest Thermostat is down to $119 if you hurry — that’s the best price of the season
- You’ll also find the amazing Nest Learning Thermostat is down to $199 at Amazon, matching the lowest price of 2021
- Wyze Cam v3 with color night vision (it’s so crazy!) has a RARE discount right now if you hurry
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling mattress topper feels like a dream, and it’s down to its lowest price of the year so far — just $33.95
- 47,000 4- and 5-star Amazon reviews can’t be wrong!
- The top-selling Yeedi k600 robot vacuum is somehow on sale for just $89.99
- Score the Roomba 675 robot vacuum with Alexa for just $199.99 when you buy a refurb
- Luxurious bed sheets with 99,000+ 5-star reviews start at just $22.99 today at Amazon
- You’ll find deep discounts on all sizes, including Queen bed sheets for $24.99 and King bed sheets for $29.99
- Want another great option for even less money? Check out silky-smooth Danjor Linens 1800 Series bed sheets with 77,000 5-star ratings on sale starting at $16.19!
- HIDDEN DEAL: Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K is just $29.99 right now with the coupon code ADDFTV (lowest price since Prime Day!)
- See the terms and conditions right here
- Apple’s AirPods Pro are $52 off and you’ll find deep discounts up to $60 off every other AirPods model
- Or, get incredible Sony over-ear noise cancelling Bluetooth headphones for just $98 instead of $180!
- Pick up the crazy $70 wireless camera that lets your smartphone see anywhere for just $47.49
- Amazon FINALLY has KN95 masks made in the USA and they’re only $1.50 each if you hurry
- You can also get Amazon’s best-selling black KN95 masks for just $1.12 each
- Also, best-selling TCP Global blue 3-ply face masks with 17,000 5-star reviews are down to the lowest price we’ve seen
- Incredible Amysen Wi-Fi smart plugs with Alexa and Google with 17,000+ 5-star ratings are just $4 each
- Potensic’s awesome Elfin 2K camera drone folds up as small as a smartphone, and it’s down to just $59.99 with coupon code ELFIN20SAVE
- Score a Freebeat Flywheel Stationary Bike with a MASSIVE 21.5-inch touchscreen for just $719.20 instead of $1,500 with coupon code PKT68XHP — who needs Peleton?!
- Pick up the Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid that turns any 6-quart Instant Pot into an air fryer for $62.95 instead of $90
- Amazon also has the Instant Pot Duo Crisp on sale with a massive $50 discount
- Score the Roomba 675 robot vacuum with Alexa for just $199.99 when you buy a refurb
- The Spade & Co Health Smartwatch 2 has a massive discount that slashes it from $160 to $59.99
- Don’t miss these crazy laptop deals:
- The best-selling Acer Chromebook Spin 311 convertible laptop is on sale for just $227 instead of $500
- Apple’s $1,000 MacBook Air is down to an all-time low of $849.99
- Get a 14-inch Windows laptop & 128GB microSD bundle for just $204.99
- You can also upgrade to a 14-inch Windows laptop with 8GB/128GB & 128GB microSD bundle for $269.99
- You won’t believe how powerful the ASUS Chromebook CX1 11.6″ laptop is, and it’s somehow down to $179.99 today
- Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite just hit the lowest price of the year… $79.99 in Twilight Blue!
- $30 off an incredible Yummly Bluetooth meat thermometer that helps you cook the perfect steak every single time
- The #1 best-selling BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX cordless power drill with 22,000 5-star reviews is down to $49 instead of $100 — that’s the lowest price ever!
- Save 30% on a dreamy plush mattress topper that will transform any bedroom into a luxury hotel
- The #1 best-selling weighted blanket with 24,000 5-star Amazon reviews is on sale for just $39.80
- The Proscenic T21 smart air fryer with Alexa is on sale for $99 instead of $129
- The Ultrean 6-quart air fryer is on sale for $59.49 instead of $70
- Also, the 6-quart Ultrean XL air fryer oven has a huge discount that slashes it from $110 to $59.49!
- Get an $11 air fryer cheat sheet that’ll be a game-changer in your kitchen!
- Pick up the luxurious SparkPod high-pressure rainfall shower head with 19,000 5-star Amazon reviews for just $29.97
- Get stunning genuine diamond stud earrings that Amazon shoppers rave about for just $59.90 — yes, they’re real!
- You can also step up to 1/2-carat diamond stud earrings at a price you won’t believe
- There’s a massive Blink home security camera sale on Amazon with tons of deals including the Blink Mini cam for $24.99
- Check out the awesome FlexiSpot electric standing desk while it’s on sale for just $199.99
- You can also upgrade to the FlexiSpot EN1 electric standing desk with 4 memory presets for $249.99
- Tuff & Co clear iPhone cases in any size for only $15.99
Even more cheap deals, now for the smart home
Smart home devices help your home run a bit more smoothly. Here are the best smart home deals on available.Wyze Cam v3 with Color Night Vision, Indoor/Outdoor Video Camera with Alexa List Price:$35.98 Price:$30.40 You Save:$5.58 (16%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Google Nest Thermostat - Programmable Wifi Thermostat, Works with Alexa List Price:$129.99 Price:$119.00 You Save:$10.99 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Google Nest Learning Thermostat - 3rd Generation, Works with Alexa List Price:$249.00 Price:$205.99 You Save:$43.01 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Amysen Smart Plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant (4 Pack) List Price:$16.97 Price:$16.12 You Save:$0.85 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission yeedi k600 Robot Vacuum, with 1800pa Super-Strong Suction, Up to 110 min Runtime, Ultra Slim List Price:$129.99 Price:$89.99 You Save:$40.00 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) | Dolby Vision… List Price:$49.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$20.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Potensic Elfin 2K Camera Drone with Gravity Sensor, Trajectory Flight, Gesture Control List Price:$79.99 Price:$59.99 You Save:$20.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer XL 5.8 QT for Home, Works with Alexa List Price:$129.00 Price:$89.00 You Save:$40.00 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Certified Refurbished Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone Price:$44.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Compatible with Alexa (Renewed) List Price:$300.00 Price:$199.99 You Save:$100.01 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission ECOVACS Deebot OZMO N7 Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner, Laser Navigation List Price:$449.99 Price:$299.99 You Save:$150.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Neabot Q11 Robotic Vacuum & Mop, 4000Pa Strong Suction, Self Emptying Price:$629.10 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub List Price:$29.98 Price:$22.99 You Save:$6.99 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs with Alexa and Google (4 Pack) List Price:$26.99 Price:$23.99 You Save:$3.00 (11%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission TP-Link Kasa Multicolor Smart Light Bulb KL125P2 with Alexa & Google List Price:$14.99 Price:$9.99 You Save:$5.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission TP-Link Kasa Smart Light Bulb KL110 with Alexa & Google List Price:$16.99 Price:$11.98 You Save:$5.01 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher List Price:$39.00 Price:$29.00 You Save:$10.00 (26%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission SwitchBot Hub Mini Smart Remote Price:$39.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Best Apple deals onlineApple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirTag Price:$29.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods with Charging Case List Price:$159.00 Price:$119.00 You Save:$40.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case List Price:$199.00 Price:$159.98 You Save:$39.02 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) List Price:$399.00 Price:$345.93 You Save:$53.07 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) List Price:$529.00 Price:$429.00 You Save:$100.00 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 2020 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray (4th Generation) List Price:$539.00 Price:$499.99 You Save:$39.01 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display List Price:$999.00 Price:$849.99 You Save:$149.01 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip List Price:$1,299.00 Price:$1,149.99 You Save:$149.01 (11%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Best headphones deals
A great pair of headphones can change how you listen to music. Here are the best headphone deals we can find.Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods with Charging Case List Price:$159.00 Price:$119.00 You Save:$40.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case List Price:$199.00 Price:$159.98 You Save:$39.02 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission iJoy Matte Finish Premium Wireless Headphones List Price:$17.99 Price:$16.99 You Save:$1.00 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Zihnic Wireless Over-Ear Headphones List Price:$25.99 Price:$24.69 You Save:$1.30 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds List Price:$34.99 Price:$25.99 You Save:$9.00 (26%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds List Price:$29.99 Price:$23.99 You Save:$6.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Best home theater deals
Need a new TV or TV-related product? There are plenty of deals for you. Here are the best home theater ones right now.YABER V10 5G WiFi Portable Projector for iOS/Android/PC/PPT/PS5 List Price:$290.99 Price:$190.99 You Save:$100.00 (34%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission YABER Pro V7 9500L Portable Home Theater Projector List Price:$299.99 Price:$199.99 You Save:$100.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) | Dolby Vision… List Price:$49.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$20.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) | HD streaming device Price:$29.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission KMOUK TV Soundbar with 3D Surround Sound, Bluetooth 5.0, for PC/Home Theater List Price:$59.99 Price:$49.99 You Save:$10.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Vizio V51-H6 36" 5.1 Channel Home Theater Soundbar System (Renewed) Price:$175.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Projector Screen 120 inch 16:9 HD Foldable Anti-Crease Price:$19.95 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission XGIMI Horizon 1080p FHD Projector Price:$1,299.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Best laptop and tablet deals
Looking for a new laptop or tablet to help you get your work done, or stay entertained? Check out our favorite laptop and tablet deals online..Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop, 11.6 List Price:$499.00 Price:$227.00 You Save:$272.00 (55%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission ASUS Chromebook CX1, 11.6-inch HD NanoEdge Display, 32GB eMMC, 4GB RAM Price:$221.72 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission HP Chromebook x360 14a 2-in-1 Laptop, Intel Pentium Silver N5000 Processor, 4GB/64GB, 14 Price:$349.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 2020 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray (4th Generation) List Price:$539.00 Price:$499.99 You Save:$39.01 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display List Price:$999.00 Price:$849.99 You Save:$149.01 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip List Price:$1,299.00 Price:$1,149.99 You Save:$149.01 (11%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Thinnote-A 14.1-Inch Windows 10 Pro Laptop & 128GB MicroSD Card Bundle List Price:$224.99 Price:$204.99 You Save:$20.00 (9%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Hyundai | HyBook, 14.1-Inch - Intel Celeron N4020 | 8GB RAM | 128GB SSD + Free 128GB MicroSD List Price:$289.99 Price:$269.99 You Save:$20.00 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Acer Aspire 5 A515-46-R14K Slim Laptop | 15.6" Full HD IPS | AMD Ryzen 3 3350U Quad-Core Mobile… List Price:$399.99 Price:$379.00 You Save:$20.99 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Best mobile cell phone deals
Maybe you want a smartphone or an accessory for your phone, or a new iPhone 12. Here are the best mobile cell phone deals.Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) Price:$469.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) List Price:$499.00 Price:$399.00 You Save:$100.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Anker Wireless Charger, 2 Pack PowerWave Pad, Up to 10W Price:$24.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Anker PowerCore Magnetic 5K Wireless Power Bank for iPhone 12 Series Price:$54.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Best kitchen deals and home deals
Everyone’s kitchen could use something fresh. The best kitchen deals can help achieve that.yeedi k600 Robot Vacuum, with 1800pa Super-Strong Suction, Up to 110 min Runtime, Ultra Slim List Price:$129.99 Price:$69.99 You Save:$60.00 (46%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission GCK Unlimited Luxury Hotel Bed Sheets (TWIN) - Extra Soft, Deep Pockets, All Colors & Sizes List Price:$27.99 Price:$22.99 You Save:$5.00 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission GCK Unlimited Luxury Hotel Bed Sheets (QUEEN) - Extra Soft, Deep Pockets, All Colors & Sizes List Price:$29.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$5.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series, 6 Piece Set w/ Deep Pockets List Price:$26.99 Price:$16.19 You Save:$10.80 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Breatheze KN95 Face Mask — Made in USA (10-Pack) List Price:$18.99 Price:$14.99 You Save:$4.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Hotodeal Black KN95 Face Mask, 5 Layers Cup Dust Mask (40-Pack) List Price:$49.99 Price:$44.99 ($1.12 / Count) You Save:$5.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission TCP Global Salon World Safety - 3 Boxes (150 Masks) of 3-Ply Breathable Disposable Masks List Price:$36.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$7.00 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer XL 5.8 QT for Home, Works with Alexa List Price:$129.00 Price:$89.00 You Save:$40.00 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Ultrean 8-in-1 Air Fryer, 6 Quart XL Electric Air Fryer Oven with Nonstick Basket List Price:$109.99 Price:$59.49 You Save:$50.50 (46%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Carote 8 Inch Nonstick Frying Pan Skillet with Granite Coating List Price:$16.99 Price:$13.99 You Save:$3.00 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Drill / Driver with 30-Piece Accessories (LD120VA) List Price:$99.00 Price:$69.30 You Save:$29.70 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Galanz 4-in-1 ToastWave Air Fryer Oven with Convection, Microwave, and Toaster Features Price: Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 24 Piece Bath Towels Set - 100% Ring Spun Cotton for Home and Spa List Price:$69.99 Price:$59.49 You Save:$10.50 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission LuxClub 6 PC Sheet Set Bamboo Sheets Deep Pockets 18 List Price:$56.99 Price:$34.95 You Save:$22.04 (39%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Mibote 93 Pcs Accessories Set for Instant Pots Price:$26.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission The Ultimate Instant Pot Cookbook with 800 Recipes Price:$4.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Instant Pot Duo Mini 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, More List Price:$69.99 Price:$66.32 You Save:$3.67 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Elite Gourmet ETO-4510M Double French Door Countertop Convection Toaster Oven Price:$124.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Flexispot Electric Standing Desk - 48 x 24 in Height Adjustable Sit Stand Up Desk (Black Frame + Black Top) List Price:$249.99 Price:$199.99 You Save:$50.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission EN1 Electric Standing Desk - 48 x 30 in with 4 Memory Presets (White) List Price:$299.99 Price:$249.99 You Save:$50.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
The best gaming deals
Gaming can be expensive — but the best gaming deals will help you save some serious cash.SanDisk 128GB MicroSDXC with Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Individual Membership List Price:$54.98 Price:$42.38 You Save:$12.60 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission SanDisk 128GB microSDXC Card, Licensed for Nintendo Switch List Price:$34.99 Price:$22.22 You Save:$12.77 (36%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Way more online deals
Looking for something else? Here are the rest of the best deals online you can take advantage of today.AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Electric Toothbrush List Price:$59.95 Price:$36.95 ($36.95 / Count) You Save:$23.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker List Price:$34.99 Price:$25.99 You Save:$9.00 (26%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission DEERC Drone with Camera 1080P HD FPV Live Video 2 Batteries and Carrying Case List Price:$89.99 Price:$89.10 You Save:$0.89 (1%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Carlinkit 2.0 Wireless CarPlay Adapter, Compatible with All Car Brands List Price:$101.00 Price:$99.00 You Save:$2.00 (2%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 1/4Ct Women Round Diamond Stud Earrings Set In Sterling Silver Price:$59.90 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 1/2Ct Round Brilliant Cut Diamond Stud Earrings in 14K Gold Classic Setting Price:$229.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
