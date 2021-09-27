Best Apple deals right now: AirPods Pro, Apple Watch, and more deep discounts

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Deep discounts on Apple devices have been popping up with increasing frequency lately at Amazon. Today, however, there are so many awesome Apple deals at the nation’s top online retailer. In fact, we almost don’t know where to start! A few best-selling examples include AirPods for $119, AirPods Pro for $97, $100 off iPad, and up to $100 off the Apple Watch Series 6 depending on which model you choose. Here, in this roundup, we’ll share our five favorite sales on Apple devices. Some of the best Apple deals right now offer the lowest prices of the year!

Best Apple deals right now

Pop into an Apple store right now or shop online at Apple’s website and you’ll almost never come across any decent discounts. As a matter of fact, you won’t see any discounts at all. Apple charges full retail prices pretty much all the time. That’s even still the case before the holidays and on Black Friday. All you can hope for is an Apple gift card with your purchase.

The good news is that it’s an entirely different story over at Amazon. The nation’s top online retailer is offering dozens of Apple device deals right now. Additionally, there are several best-sellers on the list at the lowest prices of the year. In other words, you’re about to save some serious money!

In this post, we’ve decided to round up five sales in particular that every Apple fan needs to check out. From up to $60 off AirPods and up to $100 off the Apple Watch Series 6 to $100 off the iPad Air and deep M1 MacBook Pro (2020) discounts up to $150 off! You can even get Apple’s $1,000 M1 MacBook Air (2020) for just $849.99, an all-time low.

There’s truly something for everyone in this roundup of the best Apple deals right now. Definitely scroll down and check out these discounted prices.

AirPods

AirPods are all on sale right now with discounts, and prices start at just $119 for Apple’s entry-level AirPods 2. That’s a terrific $40 discount compared to what you would pay at an Apple store. But the bigger news is that top-of-the-line AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation and wireless charging are back in stock for just $197 instead of $249. That’s less than Apple’s price for AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case! This is definitely one of the best Apple deals right now.

Another important note: AirPods Max are actually in stock right now in every color. But even more importantly, several colorways are down to the best price of the season. Hurry and you can save a whopping $60. That is the deepest discount we’ve seen anywhere. AirPods Max are pricey but amazing, as you can see in our review. With that in mind, this is a terrific opportunity to save.

AirPods Pro

AirPods 2

AirPods Max

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 6 is Apple’s newest and fastest Apple Watch model ever

Make or receive phone calls and texts right on your wrist, even with the GPS model that doesn’t have cellular

An all-new sensor and updated app let you measure your blood oxygen level

ECG app and special sensors can check your heart rhythm in addition to taking your pulse

Apple’s new always-on Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors

The upgraded S6 chipset makes the Apple Watch Series 6 up to 20% faster than its predecessor

The new model includes support for 5GHz Wi-Fi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip

Apple Watch tracks your daily activity and syncs with the Fitness app on your iPhone

You can also track workouts including running, walking, cycling, yoga, swimming, and even dance

Water-resistance lets you swim or even shower without taking off your Apple Watch

Sync your favorite music, podcasts, and audiobooks to listen without your phone

M1 MacBook Pro

The MacBook Pro (2020) is definitely one of the best Apple deals right now. It’s crazy that you can get this much power at such a low price!

Apple’s M1 chip is a revolution in the personal computing space, offering unrivaled CPU and GPU performance

Instant wake means no more waiting for your laptop to load

The 8-core CPU delivers up to 2.8x faster performance , while the 8-core GPU brings up to 5x faster graphics

, while the The M1 is also Apple’s most efficient chipset ever, enabling up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge

The dedicated 16-core Neural Engine enables advanced machine learning capabilities that have never been seen before on comparable notebook computers

M1 MacBook Air

Apple’s MacBook Air (2020) features the same lightning-fast M1 chip as the MacBook Pro. Some other specs are trimmed down though, so you’ll save a bunch of money. That’s especially true right now thanks to Amazon’s huge discount.

Powered by Apple’s M1 chip, the first M series chip designed entirely by Apple to optimize performance and efficiency

Apple’s 8-core CPU delivers up to 2.8x faster performance and the 8-core GPU powers up to 5x faster graphics

and the Up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge — leave your bulky power supply at home

Instant wake enabled by the M1 means your MacBook is ready to go as soon as you open it

Apple iPad Air

Amazon is offering a huge $100 discount on the Apple iPad Air. Head over to the product page and you’ll see that prices start under $500. That’s one of the best Apple deals right now. Note that some deals feature an extra discount that’s applied at checkout.

Apple’s latest iPad Air has a stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display

The new A14 Bionic chip is the most powerful chip ever in an iPad



Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard support have finally arrived



7MP FaceTime HD front camera for crystal clear video calls



Great sound quality from Apple’s upgraded stereo speakers

Includes Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) support

